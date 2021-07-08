Nick Fenner, Canton's standout pitcher and hitter, is the unanimous Most Valuable Player of District 14-4A baseball.
The league's coaches voted on the team.
Fenner, a senior, has committed to play baseball at The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
He was also selected to play in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Eagle teammates EJ Dyke, a junior, was named Defensive Most Valuable Player with sophomore Ace Reese tabbed Newcomer of the Year.
Canton's Brandon Luce was awarded Coach of the Year for leading the Eagles to the district championship.
Brownsboro senior Hayden Woods was voted Offensive MVP with Wills Point senior Christian Zincke named Pitcher of the Year.
Canton players on the first team were catcher Grant Yudizky, second baseman Corbin Holland, third baseman Steven Massey (unanimous) and outfielder Colton Whitehead (unanimous).
Van had two unanimous selections in shortstop Manny Moore and outfielder Blane Gideon. Other Vandal teammates on the first team were pitcher Caleb White, catcher Logan Smith and first baseman Ty Cook.
Brownsboro players on the top team were pitcher Dylan Reeves and outfielder Landen Hatton. First teamers for Mabank were utility player Coy McManus and designated hitter Carson Kelly.
Also making the first team were Athens pitcher Juan Garcia and Wills Point outfielder Tim Carroll (unanimous).
---
2021 All-District 14-4A Baseball
Most Valuable Player — *Nick Fenner, senior, Canton
Pitcher of the Year — Christian Zincke, senior, Wills Point
Offensive MVP — Hayden Woods, senior, Brownsboro
Defensive MVP — EJ Dyke, junior, Canton
Newcomer of the Year — *Ace Reese, sophomore, Canton
Coach of the Year — Brandon Luce, Canton
First Team
Pitchers — Juan Garcia, senior, Athens; Dylan Reeves, junior, Brownsboro; Caleb White, senior, Van.
Catcher — Grant Yudizky, junior, Canton; Logan Smith, junior, Van.
First Base — Ty Cook, senior, Van.
Second Base — Corbin Holland, senior, Canton.
Third Base — *Steven Massey, senior, Canton.
Shortstop — *Manny Moore, senior, Van.
Outfielders — *Colton Whitehead, junior, Canton; *Tim Carroll, sophomore, Wills Point; Landen Hatton, sophomore, Brownsboro; *Blane Gideon, senior, Van.
Utility — Coy McManus, junior, Mabank.
Designated Hitter — Carson Kelly, senior, Mabank.
* unanimous
Second Team
Pitchers — Dahltyn McKinley, senior, Mabank; Aaron Hardman, senior, Wills Point; Ryan Padgett, sophomore, Brownsboro.
Catcher — Lane Epperson, junior, Brownsboro.
First Base — Reed Allen, senior, Athens.
Second Base — Ross Hendricks, sophomore, Van.
Third Base — Peyton Phillips, junior, Mabank.
Shortstop — Andrew Patterson, senior, Wills Point; Cooper Tanner, senior, Athens.
Outfielders — Kameron Stewart, junior, Wills Point; Joseph Garcia, sophomore, Athens; Jackson Epperson, sophmore, Brownsboro.
Utility — Chase Green, sophomore, Athens.
Designated Hitter — Zack Wilson, senior, Van.
Honorable Mention
Athens — Matthew Runte, Chris Wilson, Caleb Bomer, Caleb Bennett.
Brownsboro — Cooper Schock, Aiden Green, Payton Stephenson, Jaxyn Rogers.
Canton — Cole Vannorsdel, Peyton Stewart, Riley Norrell.
Mabank — Samuel Kincaid, Wade Kemp.
Van — Spencer Shinn, Austin Johnson, Garrett Florey, Aiden Carter.
Wills Point — Justin Gern, Malakai Salinas, Kody Alexander, Cade Phillips.