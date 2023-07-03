Ace Reese, who was a key player in leading the Canton Eagles to the league championship, was named the Most Valuable Player on the All-District 14-4A baseball team, the district coaches announced.
Reese is a slick-fielding shortstop who can hit for power and average. He has signed with the University of Houston.
Also, Canton's Brandon Luce was named Coach of the Year.
Ty Reedy, a senior at Mabank, was voted unanimous Offensive MVP, while Anthony De La Fuente, a senior at Kaufman, earned Defensive MVPo.
Other superlative awards were given to senior Raul Garcia of Kaufman (Pitcher of the Year) and junior Rhett Usleman of Quinlan Ford (Newcomer of the Year). Eli Rice of Wills Point was voted Freshman of the Year.
Three Canton Eagles were unanimous selections to the first team as well — senior pitcher Layne Etheridge, sophomore pitcher Nathan Parker and senior third baseman Jaxon Rhyne.
Other unanimous selections on the first team were pitcher Ty Perkins of Mabank, shortstop Marcus Baker of Wills Point, utility player Levi Tanksley of Mabank and designated hitter Isaiah Leija of Kaufman.
Also on the first team were catcher Pierce Fulton of Mabank, first baseman Hagen Tijerina of Mabank and Eddie Reyes of Kaufman, second baseman Reed Vannorsdel of Canton, and outfielders Cody Dickinson of Kaufman, Levi Gardner of Kaufman, Kyler Howeth of Mabank, and Hayden Smith of Wills Point.
Canton won the district championship and was followed by Kaufman, Wills Point and Mabank.
2023 14-4A ALL-DISTRICT BASEBALL TEAM
All-District 14-4A Baseball Team
Superlatives
Most Valuable Player — Ace Reese, Sr., Canton
Pitcher of the Year — Raul Garcia, Sr., Kaufman
Offensive Most Valuable Player — x-Ty Reedy, Sr., Mabank
Defensive Most Valuable Player — Anthony De La Fuente, Sr., Kaufman
Newcomer of the Year — Rhett Usleman, Jr., Quinlan Ford
Freshman of the Year — Eli Rice, Fr., Wills Point
Coach of the Year — Brandon Luce, Sr., Canton
First Team
Pitchers — x-Layne Etheridge, Sr., Canton; x-Nathan Parker, So., Canton; x-Ty Perkins, So., Mabank
Catcher — Pierce Fulton, Jr., Mabank
First Baseman — Hagen Tijerina, Jr., Mabank; Eddie Reyes, Sr., Kaufman
Second Baseman — Reed Vannorsdel, So., Canton
Third Baseman — x-Jaxon Rhyne, Sr., Canton
Shortstop — x-Marcus Baker, So., Wills Point
Outfielders — Cody Dickinson, Sr., Kaufman; Levi Gardner, Sr., Kaufman; Kyler Howeth, Jr., Mabank; Hayden Smith, Sr., Wills Point
Utility — x-Levi Tanksley, Jr., Mabank
Designated Hitter — x-Isaiah Leija, Sr., Kaufman
x-unanimous
Second Team
Pitchers — Tyler McNeil, Sr., Mabank; Hunter Smith, Sr., Wills Point; Thomas Stevens, Sr., Kaufman
Catcher — Brayden Norrell, Jr., Canton
First Baseman — Kody Alexander, Jr., Wills Point
Second Baseman — Jordan Flores, Jr., Mabank
Third Baseman — Caden Truelove, Jr., Mabank
Shortstop — Kennedy Forsyth, Sr., Kaufman
Outfielders — Logan Faglie, Jr., Canton; Landon Faglie, Jr., Canton; Jordan Nalls, Sr., Kaufman; Kameron Wilkinson, So., Mabank
Utility — Kaden Smith, So., Canton
Designated Hitter — Daniel De Los Rios, Jr., Kaufman
Honorable Mention
Canton — Andrew Crowe, Chase Whitehead
Kaufman — Isaac Leijan, Sr.; Adrian Rodrigue, Sr.; Josh Skellenger, Sr.; Roberto Ybarra, Sr.
Mabank — Colby Minshew, Jr.; Jared Mershon, Sr.