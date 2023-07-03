CantonSigning5.JPG
Canton's Ace Reese, who has signed to play baseball at the University of Houston, is the District 14-4A Most Valuable Player.

 Brandon Ogden/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Ace Reese, who was a key player in leading the Canton Eagles to the league championship, was named the Most Valuable Player on the All-District 14-4A baseball team, the district coaches announced.

Reese is a slick-fielding shortstop who can hit for power and average. He has signed with the University of Houston.

Also, Canton's Brandon Luce was named Coach of the Year.

Ty Reedy, a senior at Mabank, was voted unanimous Offensive MVP, while Anthony De La Fuente, a senior at Kaufman, earned Defensive MVPo.

Other superlative awards were given to senior Raul Garcia of Kaufman (Pitcher of the Year) and junior Rhett Usleman of Quinlan Ford (Newcomer of the Year). Eli Rice of Wills Point was voted Freshman of the Year.

Three Canton Eagles were unanimous selections to the first team as well — senior pitcher Layne Etheridge, sophomore pitcher Nathan Parker and senior third baseman Jaxon Rhyne.

Other unanimous selections on the first team were pitcher Ty Perkins of Mabank, shortstop Marcus Baker of Wills Point, utility player Levi Tanksley of Mabank and designated hitter Isaiah Leija of Kaufman.

Also on the first team were catcher Pierce Fulton of Mabank, first baseman Hagen Tijerina of Mabank and Eddie Reyes of Kaufman, second baseman Reed Vannorsdel of Canton, and outfielders Cody Dickinson of Kaufman, Levi Gardner of Kaufman, Kyler Howeth of  Mabank, and Hayden Smith of Wills Point.

Canton won the district championship and was followed by Kaufman, Wills Point and Mabank.

2023 14-4A ALL-DISTRICT BASEBALL TEAM

Superlatives

Most Valuable Player — Ace Reese, Sr., Canton

Pitcher of the Year — Raul Garcia, Sr., Kaufman

Offensive Most Valuable Player — x-Ty Reedy, Sr., Mabank

Defensive Most Valuable Player — Anthony De La Fuente, Sr., Kaufman

Newcomer of the Year — Rhett Usleman, Jr., Quinlan Ford

Freshman of the Year — Eli Rice, Fr., Wills Point

Coach of the Year — Brandon Luce, Sr., Canton

First Team

Pitchers — x-Layne Etheridge, Sr., Canton; x-Nathan Parker, So., Canton; x-Ty Perkins, So., Mabank

Catcher — Pierce Fulton, Jr., Mabank

First Baseman — Hagen Tijerina, Jr., Mabank; Eddie Reyes, Sr., Kaufman

Second Baseman — Reed Vannorsdel, So., Canton

Third Baseman — x-Jaxon Rhyne, Sr., Canton

Shortstop — x-Marcus Baker, So., Wills Point

Outfielders — Cody Dickinson, Sr., Kaufman; Levi Gardner, Sr., Kaufman; Kyler Howeth, Jr., Mabank; Hayden Smith, Sr., Wills Point

Utility — x-Levi Tanksley, Jr., Mabank 

Designated Hitter — x-Isaiah Leija, Sr., Kaufman

x-unanimous

Second Team 

Pitchers — Tyler McNeil, Sr., Mabank; Hunter Smith, Sr., Wills Point; Thomas Stevens, Sr., Kaufman

Catcher — Brayden Norrell, Jr., Canton

First Baseman — Kody Alexander, Jr., Wills Point

Second Baseman — Jordan Flores, Jr., Mabank

Third Baseman — Caden Truelove, Jr., Mabank

Shortstop — Kennedy Forsyth, Sr., Kaufman

Outfielders — Logan Faglie, Jr., Canton; Landon Faglie, Jr., Canton; Jordan Nalls, Sr., Kaufman; Kameron Wilkinson, So., Mabank

Utility — Kaden Smith, So., Canton

Designated Hitter — Daniel De Los Rios, Jr., Kaufman  

Honorable Mention 

Canton — Andrew Crowe, Chase Whitehead

Kaufman — Isaac Leijan, Sr.; Adrian Rodrigue, Sr.; Josh Skellenger, Sr.; Roberto Ybarra, Sr.

Mabank — Colby Minshew, Jr.; Jared Mershon, Sr.

