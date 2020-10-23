CANTON — Finally some football weather. All we needed was a train whistle.
Everybody knows in East Texas Friday night football has crisp, cool weather, and a train whistle in the background. Brownsboro and Canton played a hard-fought game, with playoff implications at Norris Birdwell Stadium.
The Eagles came away with a 42-0 victory in a District 7-4A Division II game.
First half action was a familiar scenario for the Bears. Turnovers accounted for all three Eagle touchdowns. An interception, a fumble and a snap over the punter’s head, put the Bears behind the eight ball, trailing Canton 21-0 at halftime.
Brownsboro moved the ball good enough to have scored twice, but couldn’t get it in the end zone The Eagles scored on their opportunities.
Chris Cade scored on runs of 35 and 30 yards. Grant Yudizky recovered the bad punt snap in the end zone. Nathan Goodson kicked all three extra points.
The Eagles began the second half with a beautiful pass reception by Ja’Braylon Pickens. The 25-yard touchdown pass was thrown by Jason Brisbois. Goodson kicked the extra point and the lead increased for the Eagles to 28-0.
The same combo, Brisbois to Pickens completed another 20-plus touchdown pass to increase the Canton lead. Goodson’s point after made the score 35-0.
The Bears showed they were not ever gonna give up and drove all the way inside the Canton five-yard line. However, just like in the first half, they just couldn’t get it over the goal line.
The final score of the game for the Eagles was another touchdown pass from Brisbois to Jett Baldwin for 14 yards. Goodson again made the PAT for a score of 42-0.
Defensively, Mickey Ray and Jackson Epperson were outstanding for the Bears. Braden Hawkins and Gunnar Boswell did a bang up job for the Eagles.
The Bears( 2-6, 0-3)are open next week, while the Eagles (3-4,1-1) travel to Van.