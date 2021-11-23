BULLARD — In an early battle of two of the top Class 4A basketball teams in East Texas, it was the Canton Eagles who came up with a 66-60 win over Bullard on Tuesday night at Panther Gym.
The Eagles caught fire from deep early and finished with 10 made 3-pointers.
Five of those triple came in the first quarter — four from Trey Grier.
Grier hit two threes early to give Canton a 9-4 lead. Jeffrey Brooks scored his eighth point early to help cut the score to 10-8. Bryce Brannen then made a layup on an assist from Garrett Nuckolls to tie the score before Owen Thompson connected from downtown to give Bullard a 13-10 lead.
Chanston Prox and Grier made consecutive triples to put Canton back in front, and the Eagles led 21-19 after the first quarter.
Prox opened the second quarter with one more long-range bomb to spark a 6-0 Canton run.
After Brooks hit a turnaround jumper from his post position, Canton went on an 8-0 run, sparked by three steals from Prox, to extend the lead to 35-21. Bullard answered with a 7-0 run as Nuckolls drilled a three and Brooks scored twice inside.
Canton led 36-28 at the break.
Brooks scored twice quickly to open the second half to cut the score to 36-32, but Canton fired right back with an 8-0 run that included threes from Prox and Ja’Braylon Pickens.
Canton led 51-41 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles got their lead up to 56-41, but Bullard slowly chipped away, and a wild turnaround three from Layne Alexander cut the score to 62-56 with 1:02 to play.
Canton made enough free throws down the stretch to hold on for the victory.
Pickens led Canton with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Prox had 17 points, six assists, seven steals and five rebounds. Grier finished with five 3-pointers and 15 points. Jaxon Rhyne had 8 points and nine rebounds. Kam Shaw scored 7 points, and Layne Etheridge added 1 point.
Brooks led Bullard with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Thompson hit four 3-pointers and had 12 points with six assists. Nuckolls had 8 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Alexander scored 8 points, and Brannen added 4 points.
Bullard will play Bishop Gorman at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the TABO Classic in Whitehouse. Canton will take on Center in the event at 4 p.m. Saturday.
