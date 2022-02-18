Canton head football coach and athletic director Casey Hubble is leaving to be the head football coach at Jacksboro High School, he confirmed to Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football on Friday morning.
The news was first reported by High Plains Sports Network.
Hubble (38-52) arrived at Canton before the 2020 season after a six-year stint at Breckenridge. Hubble led the Eagles to a 9-12 record and two playoff trips in two seasons.
Hubble replaced Robert Ivey, who held the post for nine seasons.
At Jacksboro, Hubble will replace Brannon Rodgers, who led the Tigers to the playoffs in all five of his seasons. Rodgers will take over at Sundown.
Jacksboro will compete in District 5-3A Division II with Comanche, Dublin, Eastland, Merkel and Millsap.
Canton will look for a new coach as the Eagles are set to compete in District 8-4A Division II with Brownsboro, Bullard, Carthage, Center, Rusk and Van.
Canton has made the playoffs in eight of the last 10 seasons.