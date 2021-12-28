LEONARD — The Canton Eaglettes won two games on Monday in the 60th Leonard Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament.
The No. 23 Eaglettes (15-5) defeated Bells (59-36) and Wolfe City (68-43).
In the game with Bells, Canton was led by Amari Welch's 20 points. Also in double figures was Allison Rickman with 10 points.
Other Eaglettes scoring were Kora Nicklas (6), Katie Wilkerson (6), Ashtyn Norrell (5), Payton Bray (4), Hannah Cordell (4), Amrie Clower (2) and Emory Rhoten (2).
Against Wolfe City, Rickman led the way with 20 points, while Bray added 10.
Also scoring for Canton were Cordell (9), Norrell (8), Rhoten (7), Nicklas (5), Clower (4), Welch (4), and Caroline Stern (1).