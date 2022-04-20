Canton took a 10-5 win over Mabank on Tuesday for the 400th career victory for head coach Brandon Luce.

Colton Whitehead had two hits. Layne Etheridge had a single and two RBIs. Reed Vannorsdel, Creede Herchman and Brayden Norrell all had a single and RBI. Kaden Smith and Ace Reece both added a single.

Etheridge pitched 6.2 innings and allowed five runs — two earned — on nine hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. Smith came in and got the final out with a strikeout.

Peyton Phillips, Jared Mershon and Cash Teague all had two hits for Mabank. Phillips and Teague both had a double. Ty Reedy also had a double with three RBIs.

Canton (15-7, 4-4) will play Van (9-12-3, 6-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in Van.

 
 

