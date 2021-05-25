Here is a list of upcoming camps happening in the area. To have your camp listed, please send the information to sports@tylerpaper.com.
CHAPEL HILL BASKETBALL CAMPChapel Hill will have a basketball camp for boys and girls in grades first through ninth from May 31 to June 2.
Students in grades first through sixth will be from 8 to 10 a.m. each day, and the students in grades seventh through ninth will go from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Cost is $55 per camper. For more information, contact Akimba Johnson at johnsonak@chapelhillisd.org or TJ Riley at rileyt@chapelhillisd.org.
TROUP BASKETBALL CAMPTroup will have a basketball camp for boys and girls in grades second through fifth on June 7-9.
Students in grades second through fifth will be from 8 to 10 a.m. each day, and the students in grades sixth through ninth will go from 10 a.m. to noon.
Cost is $50 by May 28 and $60 starting May 29.
For more information, contact Darin Harley at dharley@troupisd.org.
