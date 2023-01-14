PARIS — Corey Camper Jr. hit a shot with .8 seconds on the clock, rallying Tyler Junior College to a 70-68 win over Paris Junior College on Saturday in a Region XIV Conference basketball game.
The Apaches trailed 65-56 with 5:23 on the clock before rallying to stop the Dragons.
TJC improves to 11-7 overall and 4-4 in conference. Paris falls to 8-11 and 4-4.
Camper, a 6-5 sophomore guard from Little Rock, Arkansas, led the Apaches with 28 points. He made one 3-pointer and hit 7 of 10 free throw attempts. Camper scored 23 of his points in the second half.
Marcus Rigsby Jr. added 20 points for the Apaches, including a 3-pointer and 5 of 6 at the free throw line.
Others scoring for TJC were Makel Johnson (6), Dariyus Woodson (4), Boubacor Mboup (4), Randy Crosby (3), Amir Locus (3) and Bullen Taban (2).
The Apaches connected on 20 of 28 at the free throw line.
In Region XIV men's games on Saturday: Trinity Valley 84, Kilgore 67; Panola 69, Bossier Parish 57; Lee 73, Lamar State-Port Arthur 64; Blinn 83, Coastal Bend 78; and Victoria 78, Jacksonville 77.
The schedule for the men's games on Wednesday include: Paris (8-11, 4-4) at Panola (14-4, 6-2), 7 p.m.; Blinn (12-6, 6-2) at Victoria (3-16, 2-6), 7 p.m.; Jacksonville (2-16, 1-7) at Lamar State-Port Arthur (7-11, 2-6), 7 p.m.; Angelina (9-8, 3-4) at Coastal Bend (11-7, 5-3), 7 p.m.; Baton Rouge at Bossier Parish (10-7, 2-6), 7 p.m.; Navarro (11-6, 4-3) at Kilgore (13-5, 5-3), 7:30 p.m.; and Trinity Valley (3-15, 3-5) at Tyler (11-7, 4-4), 7:30 p.m.