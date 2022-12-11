JACKSONVILLE — After a "lethargic" first half, TJC, sparked by Corey Camper Jr. and Marcus Rigsby Jr., scored a 79-70 win over Jacksonville College on Saturday on Peggy & Vernon Harton Court at Curtis Carroll Field House.
Camper scored 23 of his game-high 40 points in the second half while Rigsby hit for 17 of his 19 points after halftime to help the Apaches go to 8-5 on the season and 2-2 in Region XIV Basketball Conference.
The Jaguars, led by guard Bentravin Phillips' 28 points, fall to 2-11 and 1-3.
"Marcus and Corey really sparked us in the second half," Tyler Junior College Coach Mike Marquis said. "We were a bit lethargic in the first half; but credit to Jacksonville for playing well.
"It is tough to win in this league, especially on the road. This is a tough place to play."
Marquis added the conference win is a big momentum builder heading into the Christmas holidays.
"This was huge," Marquis said. "The first semester was a very difficult schedule and we got some wins under our belt."
Jacksonville led 26-18 in the first half before the Apaches went on a 12-0 run to take a 30-26 advantage with 3:14 showing before intermission.
Eventually, Tyler led 35-31 at halftime.
The Jaguars got within 47-46 with 14:05 on the clock when Phillips hit a 3-pointer. However, the Apaches eventually expanded the lead to as much as 10 as Camper continued to drive inside to buckets.
While Camper and Grigsby were the only members of the Tribe in double figures, others scoring were Dariyus Woodson (8), Bullen Taban (4), Randy Crosby (4), Ray Barrion (2), Jonah Nesmith (1) and Boubacar Mboup (1).
Grigsby was 7 of 8 from the free throw line, but overall the Apaches hit 17 of 31.
Woodson had 10 rebounds with Camper adding seven and Taban five.
Others scoring for the Jags were Anthony Riggans (16), Nickson Bess (14), Bryce Ware (6), Richmond Mawutor (5) and Alex Riera-Pereto (2).
Bess had 11 rebounds with awutor adding 10 and Riggans seven.
Jacksonville was 15 of 25 from the charity stripe.
TJC was 6 of 19 from 3-point land (Grigsby 2, Camper 2, Woodson 2), while JC was 7 of 25 (Riggans 3, Phillips 2, Ware 2).
The Apaches will play one more game before the Christmas break, meeting Strength 'N Motion from San Antonio on Monday at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Following Monday's game, TJC's next contest is scheduled for Jan. 4 against Blinn in Tyler.
The Jaguars return to play on Wednesday, traveling to meet Dallas College-North Lake in a 7 p.m. tipoff.
In other Region XIV men's games on Saturday: Paris 71, Coastal Bend 66; Trinity Valley 70, Victoria 56; Angelina 56, Bossier Parish 53, OT; Navarro 79, Lamar State-Port Arthur 78; Panola 58, Blinn 54; and Lee 71, Kilgore 66.
In Region XIV women's games on Saturday: Angelina 64, Kilgore 62; Trinity Valley 96, Jacksonville 59; Blinn 73, Coastal Bend 33; and Panola 79, Paris 47.