The Conference USA Board of Directors has announced the postponement of fall team sports (with the exception of football), as well as fall C-USA championships in those sports to the spring of 2021. This move comes following the NCAA Division I Board of Directors’ decision to move Division I fall championships to spring. The conference sports affected are men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.
The move to the spring allows C-USA schools to not only compete for a C-USA Championship, but have an opportunity to play for a spot in the NCAA Championships.
“We value the opportunity for our schools to compete at the highest level and play for championships” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “Moving these sports to the spring maintains those opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”
“We fully support this decision, which will allow for our soccer and volleyball programs to align their seasons with other conferences to create more scheduling opportunities and with the NCAA and other postseason championship dates,” UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos said.