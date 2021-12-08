It appears the Jacksonville Indians and the Sulphur Springs Wildcats will be moving from Class 5A to Class 4A according to classification cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures for the 2022-24 reclassification and realignment that was released on Wednesday by the University Interscholastic League.
Those numbers also indicate that Tyler Legacy (2,524) will remain in Class 6A and Tyler High (2,179) will stay in Class 5A.
Jacksonville turned in 1,278 which means the Indians will be in Class 4A Division I for football as well as Sulphur Springs (1,240).
Lindale, which moved from 5A to 4A two years will stay in 4A after submitting 1,201 enrollment. Longview, which dropped from 6A to 5A two years ago will stay in 5A after a submission of 2,192.
Chapel Hill should remain in 4A Division I with a 1,066 number as well as Whitehouse (1,521) in 5A Division II.
North Mesquite, which has been in a district with Tyler Legacy, is dropping to 5A with 2,165 enrollment. Wylie East has been in 5A Division I with Tyler and Longview, but will move to 6A with an enrollment of 2,486.
Also, Dallas Highland Park turned in 2,245.5 and will move to 6A. So the Scots could be in the same district with Tyler Legacy instead of Tyler's league.
Although nothing is official until February, TexasFootball.com's projection has Tyler Legacy in District 10-6A with Highland Park, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Forney, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and Royse City.
As far as Tyler High, TexasFootball.com projects the Lions in District 7-5A Division I with Forney, Lancaster, Longview, Lufkin, North Mesquite and West Mesquite.
Whitehouse is projected to be in 8-5A Division II with Hallsville, Longview Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches and Texas High. Thus in Region II instead of Region III.
TexasFootball.com projects a District 8-4A Division I league of Chapel Hill, Henderson, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Lindale, Mabank and Palestine. The website has Sulphur Springs in 7-4A DI with Anna, Celina, Kaufman, Paris and Waxahachie Life. Both districts are in Region II.
The conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six classification, including divisional cutoffs for football.
Classification cutoff numbers include:
Class 6A: 2,225 enrollment and above includes 249 schools: 249 (Basketball), 249 (Football), 247 (Volleyball);
Class 5A: 1,300 to 2,224 includes 253 schools: 252 (Basketball), 251 (Football), 253 (Volleyball);
Class 4A: 545 to 1,299 includes 214 schools: 213 (Basketball), 193 (Football), 209 (Volleyball);
Class 3A: 250 to 544 includes 233 schools: 230 (Basketball), 204 (Football), 220 (Volleyball);
Class 2A: 105 to 249 includes 219 schools: 217 (Basketball), 208 (Football), 157 (Volleyball);
Class 1A: 104.9 and below includes: 220 schools: 218 (Basketball), 148 (Football), 121 (Volleyball).
1A to 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers:
5A Division I: 1,925 to 2,224 (132 schools);
5A Division II: 1,300 to 1,924 (119 schools);
4A Division I: 880 to 1,299 (99 schools);
4A Division II: 545 to 879 (94 schools);
3A Division I: 360 to 544 (102 schools);
3A Division II: 250 to 359 (102 schools);
2A Division I: 164.5 to 249 (106 schools);
2A Division II: 105 to 164.4 (102 schools);
1A Division I: 59.5 to 104.9 (75 schools);
1A Division II: 59.4 and below (73 schools).
The UIL said, preliminary enrollments have also been released to increase transparency and provide for additional verification of enrollment figures. These figures were submitted by school districts based on enrollment on Oct. 29.
The 2022-24 alignments will be released Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. for football, basketball and volleyball. District alignments for other activities will be released by the middle of March, 2022.
More information about UIL alignments can be found at http://www.uiltexas.org/alignments.