NEW CHAPEL HILL — Whenever a new coach takes over a program, buying in is a pivotal part in it translating to success.
And not just from one party, but everyone involved must buy in and come together to work toward a common goal.
That’s exactly what has happened at Chapel Hill.
Jeff Riordan decided to join the Bulldogs after a seven-year stint at Crosby, where he led the Cougars to 66 wins and six playoff appearances, including a trip to the state semifinals in 2014 where it lost to Cedar Hill, which was coached by current Tyler Legacy head coach Joe Willis.
Riordan was taking over a Chapel Hill program that had success in the past — winning a state championship in 2011. But after a trip to the regional final round in 2013 and the second round in 2013, Chapel Hill was bounced in the first round in 2015 and then missed the postseason for four straight seasons, including Riordan’s first season, which ended with a record of 2-8.
But this season, the Bulldogs got off to a 3-0 start. And after a three-game losing streak that was filled with injuries, Chapel Hill has won four consecutive games and has scored more than 40 points in its two playoff victories.
“I think it’s just the buy-in from the kids, the buy-in from the coaching staff and buy-in from the community and the administration,” Riordan said. “It’s just everybody having the same goal.
“One of our goals this year was to get into the playoffs. We did that and accomplished that goal. But that wasn’t our only goal. The other goal was to win playing games and be practicing over Thanksgiving. That’s a big-time goal for any program. We are just privileged to be here.”
“It feels like a dream,” Chapel Hill sophomore Ilonzo “Deuce” McGregor said. “I used to dream about this when I was in elementary, playing varsity and going to the playoffs and being able to play on big stages. It’s really crazy, to be honest.”
The next big stage is Friday night as the Bulldogs take on District 9-4A Division I foe Lindale at 7 p.m. at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
The Bulldogs lost the regular season meeting against the Eagles, 52-6.
But six weeks later and with their roster getting back to nearly full strength, Chapel Hill likes where it stands entering this meeting.
“I think it’s just a testament to our kids that they never let it get them down,” Riordan said. “We had a losing streak there in the middle of the season when we were banged up and had kids out. But they stayed positive and stayed focused. Then I think since the second quarter against Kilgore and on, we played good football and really confident football. And we’ve had a little bit of swagger to ourselves, and it’s just growing every week.”
“Health has been a big factor for us,” senior Max Richardson said. “These past two playoff games, we’ve all been on the field healthy, playing together and executing. It brings an energy, just having all of your brothers out there playing with you.”
The Bulldogs (8-4) will look to extend their winning streak on Friday night and advance to the regional finals.
“I’ve been on varsity the past couple of years, and we’ve played a 10-game season only each year,” Richardson said. “It’s just so crazy the energy that comes along with these extra couple of games.”