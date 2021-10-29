A number of TJC athletic activities are going on this weekend, including a tennis union for its world famous program.
The Tyler Junior College football team joined the rankings party with the Apache squads of men's and women's soccer, volleyball, women's basketball, tennis and golf all ranked.
Thomas Rocco's Apaches are ranked No. 14 in the football poll. East Mississippi is No. 1, followed by Iowa Western, Independence (Kansas), Jones (Mississippi) and Snow (Utah).
Other Southwest Junior College Football Conference teams ranked include: No. 8 New Mexico Military and No. 15 Trinity Valley.
It is the penultimate week of games in the league.
The Apaches (4-3, 3-2) are tied with TVCC (5-2, 3-2) and Cisco (4-3) in the SWJCFC. NMMI (6-1) leads the conference at 4-1.
TJC plays at Cisco in a key contest on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Chesley Stadium.
Other SWJCFC games include: NMMI at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (3-4, 1-4), 1 p.m.; Rezolution Prep at Blinn (4-3, 3-3), 3 p.m.; and TVCC at Kilgore (3-4, 2-3), 3 p.m. Navarro (4-4, 2-4) has a bye.
The No. 1-ranked Apache Ladies soccer team will start the postseason by taking on No. 16 Angelina College in a Region XIV semifinal. The match is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Pat Hartley Field.
TJC (18-0) finished Region XIV Conference play at 14-0. The Apache Ladies have won 44 consecutive matches and the last two national championships. Their latest win was a 2-0 victory at Jacksonville College on Oct. 23. Jacksonville had an own goal with Tessa Thornton scoring for TJC. Daniella Wilken was the goalkeeper for Tyler.
The other semifinal has No. 7 LSU-Eunice (6-3-1) visiting No. 17 Navarro (11-4) on Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in Corsicana.
The Apache men's soccer team is ranked No. 7 in the nation with a 14-2 overall record. TJC won Region XIV's regular season for the 12th time in 13 years with a 13-1 record. Jacksonville scored a 1-0 double OT win over the Apaches on Oct. 23.
By winning the conference, TJC received a bye in the first round of the playoffs and will host a game on Tuesday at Pat Hartley Field.
The No. 18 Apache Ladies volleyball team scored a 3-0 win over Victoria College on Thursday at Wagstaff Gymnasium. TJC (22-10, 10-6) won 25-20, 25-20, 25-13. TJC will next take part in the Region XIV Tournament, beginning Nov. 5 at Lee College in Baytown.
The TJC Tennis Reunion continues on Saturday with Alumni Court Times/Tournament from 8-11 a.m. at the JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there is a Tailgate Party in the parking lot.
At 1 p.m., the Fred Kniffen Recognition Ceremony is scheduled for Court No. 1.
An exhibition match between TJC and UT Tyler will begin at 1:30 p.m.
The reunion banquet is scheduled for 7 p.m. that night.
Next week, basketball season begins.
The TJC men's team opens the season by taking on Southwestern Christian College at Wagstaff Gymnasium on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The No. 2 ranked TJC Apache Ladies will open their season against Southwestern Christian as well, a 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 contest in Waco. The contest is part of the McLennan Classic. TJC also plays on Saturday, Nov. 6 against McLennan (6 p.m.).