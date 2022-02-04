Icy conditions and frigid temperatures forced movement of games scheduled for Friday to Saturday and Monday.
Tyler Legacy’s girls basketball game at Rockwall-Heath is 2 p.m. Saturday in Tyler. The Legacy boys will play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rockwall-Heath.
Tyler Legacy’s boys soccer game at Rockwall-Heath is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The girls soccer game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday against Rockwall-Heath at home with no JV game.
Both Tyler High soccer games against Nacogdoches were rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. The Lady Lions will be at THS Field, and the boys will be in Nacogdoches.
The Tyler High vs. Lufkin basketball games are set for Saturday.
The Lions will face Lufkin at 1 p.m. at the THS Gymnasium. It is varsity only.
The Tyler High girls basketball game at Lufkin has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Bullard at Lindale boys basketball game will be varsity only at 3 p.m. Saturday. The girls game will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in Bullard.
The Jacksonville at Nacogdoches boys basketball game will be varsity only at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Brownsboro basketball games against Wills Point will begin with the girls at 4 p.m. Saturday, and the boys will follow.
The Arp and Troup basketball games are Saturday. The Arp boys play at 7 p.m. at Troup. The Troup girls play at 6 p.m. at Arp.
Cross Roads at LaPoynor homecoming basketball games were moved to Saturday. Homecoming festivities will begin at 1:15 p.m., and the varsity girls game will start at 2 p.m. with the varsity boys to follow.
The Cumberland Academy boys soccer game has been moved to Monday against Mineola. The JV boys will play at 5:30 p.m., and the varsity boys will follow.
The Class 5A Region IV swim meet, which involves Whitehouse, Tyler High and Brownsboro, has been moved to Monday and Tuesday in Lewisville.
JUCO
The Tyler Junior College basketball teams are set to play on Saturday.
The Apache Ladies, ranked No. 11, make the short trip to Jacksonville to meet Jacksonville College. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
TJC coach Trenia Tillis Hoard enters the game with a career record of 498 wins.
The Apache Ladies are 19-4 overall and lead Region XIV at 9-2. Jacksonville is 5-10 and 2-7.
Other Region XIV women's games on Saturday include: Bossier Parish (11-10, 4-7) at Blinn (19-3, 8-3), 2 p.m.; Panola (16-4, 7-3) at Coastal Bend (2-20, 0-11), 2 p.m.; Kilgore (17-6, 7-4) at Trinity Valley (16-3, 7-2), 2 p.m.; and Paris (7-14, 3-7) at Angelina (15-7, 5-6), 4 p.m.
The Apaches (13-10, 8-5) are scheduled to meet Trinity Valley Community College (10-11, 5-7) at 4 p.m. at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
After going 1-1 with only five players available due to injury and suspension, the Apaches will have nine players available for Saturday.
Other Region XIV men's games on Saturday include (all games scheduled for 4 p.m.): Jacksonville (5-17, 1-12) at Lamar State-Port Arthur (14-9, 7-6); Paris (13-11, 7-6) at Panola (18-6, 9-4); Blinn (13-11, 6-7) at Victoria (1-18, 1-11); Navarro (13-10, 7-6) at Kilgore (21-2, 11-2); and Angelina (10-11, 6-6) at Coastal Bend (5-16, 3-9).
The TJC baseball team (3-0) is home on Sunday for a doubleheader against Murray State (noon) and Monday against Mountain View College (noon). All games are scheduled for Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The TJC softball team (0-2) is at Hill College on Monday (1 p.m.).
Please send schedule changes to sports@tylerpaper.com.