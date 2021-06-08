Along with going through the COVID-19 pandemic, UT Tyler athletes Kyler Bumstead and Chloe Chawner had to overcome injuries last year.
Bumstead (baseball) and Chawner (women's tennis) battled back and have been named the UT Tyler Male and Female Comeback Player of the Year Award winners, the athletic department announced.
The Comeback Player of the Year Award is presented annually to a male and female student-athlete who overcame physical injuries, illness or personal or familial hardship to return and be an integral part of the success of their team, characterized by a demonstrated positive impact through their attitude, determination, perseverance and dedication.
Both Chawner and Bumstead overcame difficult injuries to return to the field of play and made an immediate impact on their respective team's success this spring, and both continued to work in a positive manner to make a difference for their team's throughout the recovery from their setbacks.
Chawner (junior, Hepworth, England) suffered a freak injury during the first competition of the 2019-20 season for the UT Tyler women's tennis team and was sidelined for the remainder of the competitive season for the Patriots prior to the remainder of the season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chawner used her time dedicated to not only the recovery from her injury, but also the down time created by the COVID-19 pandemic, to become more involved within the UT Tyler NCAA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and other campus/community engagement opportunities.
"Chloe set an example of what it's like to be a good teammate by showing relentless support to her teammates, putting in countless hours of rehab in hopes to make it back on the court for the spring schedule," Adam Cohen, UT Tyler's head men's and women's tennis coach, said. "It was remarkable. Chloe got even more involved with university and community engagement projects and has been fully engaged in making UT Tyler a destination for student-athletes."
The comeback was completed this spring from Chawner as she returned to the court as a key cog to a UT Tyler women's tennis team that finished the season 12-5 and 5-3 in Lone Star Conference play. Chawner went 9-8 in singles matches in 2021 and 8-9 in doubles matches, and was named to the 2021 Lone Star Conference All-Academic Team for her combined academic and athletic efforts.
Bumstead also suffered a major injury prior to the 2020 spring schedule, and was forced to miss the entirety of the COVID-19 shortened schedule for the Patriots. Bumstead continued to rehab his wrist injury throughout the year and developed into a leader for the Patriots within the clubhouse despite being unable to play.
He continued to rehab and work himself back into game shape despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented this fall, and eventually found his way into the starting lineup for the Patriots.
He made his first start on March 19 against Cameron. Bumstead recorded a hit in five of his first seven starts, and put together a 4-for-4 effort in his second start of the year against Cameron to kick start what would be a memorable final 23 starts of the season for the Kountze native.
"Kyler was a spark-plug for us when we really needed it," Patriot head coach Brent Porche said. "He became the emotional leader for our team and fought his way into the starting lineup, finishing the year with a team-high batting average."
Bumstead hit .386 for the Patriots this spring and went from batting his way into the starting lineup to an honorable mention All-Lone Star Conference selection despite appearing in just 25 games for the Patriots. He quickly moved up the batting order and found a home in the No. 2 spot in the lineup, combining with leadoff hitter Riley Jepson to form what would end up being one of the conference's best one-two punches at the top of the order.
He finished the season with 21 RBI in 25 games played and scored 26 runs for the team.