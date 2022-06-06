In the third meeting between Arkansas and Oklahoma State since Saturday, it was a freshman from Bullard who helped send the Razorbacks to the Super Regionals.
Hagen Smith pitched the final two innings and had four strikeouts as Arkansas took a 7-3 win over the Cowboys Monday night in Stillwater, Okla.
Smith started Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State and allowed two runs on one hit with one strikeout and four walks in 1.1 innings, while throwing 46 pitches. Down 7-3 early and 10-5 after six innings, Arkansas scored 15 runs in the final three innings to take a 20-12 win.
Oklahoma State came back with a 14-10 win in 10 innings on Sunday to force Monday’s game.
Arkansas jumped out to a 5-0 lead on Monday, but Oklahoma State chipped away. With the score at 5-3 entering the bottom of the eighth, the East Texas lefthander took over on the mound for the Razorbacks after Zebulon Vermillion gave up a leadoff single to David Mendham
Smith hit a batter before getting a fielder’s choice out. Smith walked Brett Brown before rebounding with strikeouts of Chase Adkison and Roc Riggio to strand the bases loaded.
In the bottom of the ninth, Zach Ehrhard flew out to right before Smith came back with two straight strikeouts to end the game.
Smith was originally committed to Oklahoma State before eventually signing with Arkansas.
Monday night was Smith’s first save of the season.
Arkansas (41-19) advances to face either Texas State or Stanford.