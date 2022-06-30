Hagen Smith, who was instrumental in helping the Arkansas Razorbacks earn a College World Series berth, has been named to the USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team Training Camp.
The former Bullard Panther earned the spot on the 50-man roster. The roster is made up of the best non-draft eligible college baseball players in the country.
Smith (6-3, 215, lefty) had a sensational freshman season for the Razorbacks, going 7-2 with an ERA of 4.66 and 90 strikeouts in 77.1 innings. He also had two saves in the postseason — vs. Oklahoma State (regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma) and vs. North Carolina (super regional in Chapel Hill, North Carolina).
In the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska, Smith came through in Arkansas’ elimination game against Mississippi. The Hogs won 3-2 in part due to Smith’s performance.
Smith pitched five innings for his longest outing since he went six in an April 30 win over the Rebels. He allowed one run on two hits and four walks, and he struck out eight.
“My mental approach (June 22) was just throw the ball over the plate, just throw strikes, because I know I’ve got to throw strikes to give us a chance,” Smith said. “If I walk people, I won’t go long or help our team.”
Players arrived in Cary for Training Camp on Tuesday, and will compete in a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina before the staff will name a final 26-man national team roster on July 5.
Led by Manager Mike Bianco (Mississippi), who led the Rebels to its first College World Series title this season, Team USA will then travel to Haarlem, Netherlands, to compete in Honkbalweek Haarlem.
“We are thrilled to have such a strong group coming into training camp this summer with a chance to represent the United States on the 2022 Collegiate National Team as we return to competing internationally this summer,” Eric Campbell, USA Baseball Collegiate National Team General Manager, said. “This year’s training camp roster consists of some of the best collegiate baseball talent in the country, and the opportunity for these players to represent our country on the global stage will be a rewarding and unique experience for them.”
The Training Camp roster is highlighted by six USA Baseball alumni, including 2021 Collegiate National Team members Dylan Crews (LSU), Jacob Gonzalez (Mississippi), Paul Skenes and Kyle Teel (Virginia).
Mississippi, TCU and Wake Forest lead the way with three players each, while Arkansas, Louisville, LSU, Southern Miss, Stanford, UCLA, Virginia and Virginia Tech all claim two.
TCU players include LHP River Ridings and RHP Luke Savage, both of Plano, and infielder Brayden Taylor of West Jordan, Utah. Texas Tech catcher Hudson White of Keller is on the team.
The first game of the Stars vs. Stripes series is set to take place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary at 6 p.m. (Central) Friday before the teams travel to compete in games two, three, and four of the series at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. The first pitch of games two and four are set for 5:35 p.m. on July 1 and 3, respectively, and game three is scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch. Team USA will conclude its domestic tour on July 4 at Truist Field, the home of the Charlotte Knights, in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the first pitch at 5:05 p.m.