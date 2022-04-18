Former Bullard High School standout Hagen Smith was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.
A current left-handed pitcher for the University of Arkansas, Smith pitched seven innings and struck out seven batters in a 4-0 win over No. 12 LSU on Friday. He allowed just two hits and one walk.
The Razorbacks have won the last three baseball series against the LSU Tigers with a win earlier today. Hagen Smith, a freshman, was playing absolutely out of his mind. Click the link below to listen to the entire press conference.https://t.co/wGobmtCfmk pic.twitter.com/d4Dea0ii9Y— Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) April 16, 2022
Smith’s seven scoreless innings matched his season long. It secured his team-leading sixth win of the season. The outing was Smith's fifth quality start of the year, which is second most on the Razorbacks behind only ace Connor Noland's six.
Smith is 6-2 with a 3.88 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 21 walks in 48.2 innings and nine starts on the mound.
As a senior at Bullard, Smith went 11-0 with a 0.19 ERA, 168 strikeouts, 26 walks and seven hits allowed in 73 innings. Smith finished with seven no-hitters, which tied a single-season state record and ranks No. 3 all-time nationally.
At the plate, Smith hit .349 with 38 hits, nine doubles, four triples, 29 RBI, 30 runs and 11 stolen bases.
Smith earned multiple awards and honors, including being chosen as an All-American by Baseball America and MaxPreps. He was also the All-East Texas Player of the Year.
Also earning SEC honors this week were Tennessee’s Jorel Ortega as the Player of the Week and Texas A&M’s Nathan Dettmer as the Pitcher of the Week.