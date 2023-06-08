Former Bullard High School standout Hagen Smith was selected as a first-team Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division I All-American.
Smith is a sophomore pitcher for the University of Arkansas.
Smith was one of 17 players and seven pitchers selected to the first team.
Smith went 8-2 with a 3.64 ERA with two saves with 109 strikeouts and 42 walks in 72.1 innings.
The rest of the first team was pitchers Paul Skenes (LSU), Rhett Lowder (Wake Forest), Tanner Hall (Southern Mississippi), Joe Whitman (Kent State), Lucas Gordon (Texas) and Andrew Walters (Miami); catcher Kyle Teel (Virginia); first baseman Nolan Schanuel (Florida Atlantic); second baseman JJ Wetherholt (West Virginia); third baseman Tommy White (Louisiana State); shortstop Matt Shaw (Maryland); outfielders Dylan Crews (LSU), Alberto Rios (Stanford) and Jonah Cox (Oral Roberts); designated hitter Billy Amick (Clemson); and utility player Caden Grice (Clemson).
Skenes was named the National Player of the Year, going 10-2 with a 1.89 ERA with 167 strikeouts and 17 walks in 90.3 innings.
Texas pitcher LeBarron Johnson and Dallas Baptist designated hitter Ethan Mann were second-team selections. Lamar catcher Ryan Snell made the third team.