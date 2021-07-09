Another day equals another All-America honor for Bullard pitcher Hagen Smith.
After being named to the MaxPreps All-America Team earlier in the week, Smith landed on the Baseball America High School All-America Team, which was announced on Thursday night.
Smith was a first-team selection to Baseball America’s squad.
Smith was 11-0 with a 0.19 ERA with 168 strikeouts in 73 innings. Smith finished with seven no-hitters, which tied a single-season state record and ranks No. 3 all-time nationally.
Smith also hit .349 with 38 hits, nine doubles, four triples, 29 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.
Smith has signed with the University of Arkansas and could also be selected in the early rounds of the MLB Draft, which is scheduled for Sunday through Tuesday.
Dallas Jesuit infielder Jordan Lawler was the only other player from Texas named to the Baseball America first team.
Friendswood infielder Izaac Pacheco represented the state on the second team.