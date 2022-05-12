Garrett Nuckolls is now a two-time state champion.
Nuckolls was on the LaPoynor basketball team that was named state champions after winning its Class 1A state semifinal game in the COVID-19-shortened state basketball tournament in 2020.
On Thursday, Nuckolls added a gold medal in track and field to his collection after he won the Class 4A high jump at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
“It was crazy,” Nuckolls said. “How did I just win state? I don’t know, to be honest.”
Nuckolls cleared 6-8 before attempting 6-9.
Lake Belton’s Easton Hammond took second place, and Paris’ Jaelyn Lee was third.
Nuckolls said when it was down to those three is when he started realizing he had a chance. Hammond had qualified with a 6-9 at regionals. Lee had a 6-8, along with Hamshire-Fannett’s Colin Dorsey. Nuckolls and Nevada Community’s Jonathan Norris both jumped 6-7 at regionals.
“Whenever it got down to the last three of us — me, the Paris kid and Easton — I thought I had a good chance to win this. We’re all at the same height for our maxes, so I thought I had a good shot.”
After all of the results were recorded, Nuckolls was crowned the state champion and awarded a gold medal.
“It’s really cool,” Nuckolls said. “It feels great.”