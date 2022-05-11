BULLARD — When he’s not shooting from way downtown, Garrett Nuckolls has displayed his jumping ability on the basketball court with the occasional dunk.
In the offseason, Nuckolls has taken his jumping ability to track and field, where he has earned a spot in the UIL State Track and Field Championships in the high jump Thursday through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
“It’s is definitely really exciting,” Nuckolls said. “I did not think I was ever going to make it to state in high jump.”
When Nuckolls was at LaPoynor High School, he said his friend, Isaac Jackson, who played basketball at Panola College and is now going to play for the University of Arkansas at Monticello, competed in the high jump.
“He was really good at it, so I said I wanted to do that,” Nuckolls said. “I watched him, and he made it to state, so I decided to keep doing it. I found it fun, but I was never as good as him. I came here, and now I’m going to state.”
Nuckolls said he also did the 110-meter hurdles and the 800-meter run at LaPoynor, but never made it to state for track.
Nuckolls is in his first year at Bullard. On the basketball court, the junior averaged 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game to earn All-East Texas Offensive Player of the Year honors. He made 95 3-pointers while shooting 39 percent from downtown and 85 percent from the free throw line to help the Panthers win their first outright district title since 2008 and their first playoff appearance since 2015 and first playoff victory since 2010.
Nuckolls placed second at the Class 4A Region II meet in the high jump with a height of 6-7. His personal record is 6-8, which he set at the area meet.
“We’re really proud of him,” Bullard track and field coach Adam Varnado said. “He’s worked hard all season, and he just continues to get better every week. He seems to get higher and higher. We’re excited about this opportunity for him. He’s right in the mix with a chance to go win it.”
Nuckolls also plays basketball for Texas Impact 4:13 on the Under Armour circuit. The last league event was April 22-24 at HyVee Arena in Kansas City. There are no conflicting tournaments for Nuckolls this weekend, but he and his team will play in events in Dallas and Oklahoma in the upcoming weeks before returning to the Under Armour Association schedule July 6-9 at the Lake Point Champions Center in Cartersville, Georgia.
“My legs definitely feel it,” Nuckolls said of balancing track and basketball at the same time,” Nuckolls said. “Going to track practices and then track meets and having basketball practice two or three times a week, it’s tough, but ice baths help a lot.”
Nuckolls, who is listed as a 6-5 shooting guard, currently holds a Division I basketball offer from Troy University.
Nuckolls will compete at the state track and field meet at 9 a.m. Thursday.