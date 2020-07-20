TEXARKANA, Ark. — Blake Elliott of Bullard is a man on the move.
If this is Tuesday, it must be Texarkana. Or so it goes for a young professional golfer with dreams of playing on the PGA Tour.
Elliott is on the road and playing every week this summer. That means driving lots of miles and dealing sometimes with very little sleep. But at 23 and hungry for playing with the best in the world, it’s not a problem.
Like most of his peers, Elliott missed about three months of tournament golf due to the coronavirus outbreak in March that has stubbornly refused to go away. The epidemic forced the cancellation of some of the developmental tours like the Canadian Tour that Elliott had status for in 2020. He retains that status for 2021 but in the meantime, Elliott has been doubling down in his efforts to play since the PGA Tour resumed play in mid-June. Once the big tour started, the other events followed its lead and retooled to have tournament golf with new protocols to follow for health and safety.
Elliott and his ilk are accustomed to playing a lot from junior and high school golf to college and amateur years to the professional tours. Elliott said he has been a pro now for over a year after playing his college golf at McNeese State in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He grew up in Liberty Hill near Austin but followed his parents to the Tyler area several years ago.
Playing mostly in Texas so far since the restart, Elliott was resting on Tuesday evening after his first round at Children’s Charity Open at Texarkana Country Club.
It was a well-earned rest. Elliott had been going non-stop since Sunday afternoon when he won the 83rd Meadowbrook Invitational in Kilgore with a final round 67. After accepting the trophy, he drove five hours to San Antonio for a Monday qualifier at The Quarry Golf Club.
Arriving at two in the morning and then teeing off only six hours later, Elliott could only manage a two-under-par round that was not near good enough to get into the field of a Korn Ferry Tour event. So it was off to Texarkana for a tournament on the APT (All Pros Tour) circuit.
After a brief rest last Monday night, Elliott played his first round on July 14 and then proceeded straight to the hotel. My call in to him that evening made for an interesting start to a conversation.
It’s not often that you get the following response to an opening inquiry of “how did you play today?”
“I shot 8 under and I’m tied for the lead,” Elliott said with little to no emotion over the phone.
It was impressive golf because Texarkana Country Club is not a pushover course. Instead, the beautiful layout just a mile into Arkansast first opened in 1915 and has been described by many as Augusta National light. Perhaps that’s because of its hilly terrain that features beautiful green fairways, a meandering creek that guards a couple of reachable par 5s and towering pines everywhere.
Elliott followed with rounds of 69-68-69 for a 72-hole total of 17-under 270 to tie for third-place after Saturday’s final day. Ryan Baca, of Sugar Land, won the tourney with a 20-under 267 (64-65-67-71) and picked up a check for $35,000. Jeremy Paul, of Scottsdale, Arizona, placed second with an 18-under 269 (69-64-70-66) and won $14,000.
Elliott tied with Cameron Young of Jupiter, Florida (69-68-67-66—270). Elliott and Young pick up checks for $6,900.
The purpose of the call was twofold — to find out about his win in Kilgore (83rd Meadowbrook Invitational) and to see how his game is shaping up for the 50th Texas State Open to be played the last four days of July at The Cascades in Tyler.
Elliott finished third in the Texas State Open last July at The Cascades. Modest and laid back, he seems nonplussed about his performances thus far.
“Last year at the state open, I just kept it in play pretty much the first two days and then played really well the last two rounds,” Elliott said. “And at Kilgore, I tried to stay in the mix and just kind of lucked out or something.”
His attitude about extensive travel was similar.
“I’ve certainly gotten used to it at this point,” Elliott said. “But sometimes it is just great to get to a hotel room and rest.”
At Kilgore, Elliott was the tortoise who caught the hare late Sunday afternoon at the 83rd Meadowbrook Invitational. He was chasing first-round leader Joel Thelen of Marshall who opened at Kilgore with an 11-under 61. Elliott started out with a 69 and followed it with another 69 and then a 67 on Sunday when conditions got a little dicey at the nine-hole track. Thelen followed his hot start with a 72 on Saturday and a 73 on Sunday. That accounted for Elliott’s one-shot margin of victory.
“I knew on that Sunday that the pins would be in difficult places so that maybe some of the guys would back up,” Elliott said. “So I just plodded along and made a few key putts coming down the stretch.”
It was a short lived celebration since Elliott had a Monday qualifier in San Antonio.
About his third-place finish at the 2019 Texas State Open, Elliott said it was during hectic travel as well.
“I played in the Colorado Open the week before and was pretty tired when I got to The Cascades,” Elliott said. “I played OK the first two rounds and then got hot the last two rounds.”
Indeed he did, with rounds of 67-67-63-65 for an 18-under 262 total, three behind winner Kyle Pritchard of Castroville.
Elliott and Pritchard are two of many who are working hard for that shot on the PGA Tour. Some have likened their chances to becoming a movie star. Everybody wants to make it to the top but only a few do.
Certainly Elliott is groomed for success after a college career that included two individual wins against good competition. And he has weathered the disappointment that often accompanies golf, failing to advance individually from the regionals to the national tournament of the NCAA in both his junior and senior seasons.
Both Pritchard and Elliott will be part of a talented field for the 50th Texas State Open that boasts former winners Homero Blancas, Jackie Burke, Lee Trevino and Ben Crenshaw. This year’s tournament opens with a pro-am on Sunday, July 26.
A lot has changed since last year’s event, including the prolonged downtime for Elliott and his fellow aspiring pros.
“I played a lot of golf and did a lot of fishing,” Elliott said of the forced hiatus due to the virus.
Eagle’s Bluff Country Club on the shores of Lake Palestine is Elliott’s home course and he used it to hone his skills for the resumption of play. The results, thus far, have been good with the goal of playing the PGA Tour still intact.
That’s what all of the driving is for, both on and off the course.