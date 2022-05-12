BULLARD — With UT Tyler getting ready to play in an NCAA Division II regional, the program added an outfielder from a successful high school program south of Tyler.
Bullard center fielder Berlyn Grossman signed to continue her softball career at UT Tyler on Thursday morning inside Panther Gym.
“They’re so successful,” Grossman said. “The environment there is such a family. I like that it is such a competitive level, and he (Coach Mike Reed) holds all of his players to such a high standard. They really made me so comfortable and me it easy for me to commit there, because I feel like that genuinely care about me as a player and as a person.”
Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry said UT Tyler hit a home run by landing Grossman, as both a player and person.
“I think they’re getting a tremendous competitor,” Murry said. “I think she’s versatile offensively and very solid defensively. Even better, I think she’s a great young lady. I’m super excited for her. She’s going to a great program with a great coach from a great program. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her there.”
Grossman helped Bullard reach the state tournament for the first time in 2021. She is the leadoff hitter for a team that had a record of 34-1 entering Game 1 of its regional quarterfinal series against Canton on Thursday night in Grand Saline. Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in Whitehouse.
Entering Thursday’s game, Grossman had 122 hits, 120 stolen bases and 160 runs scored in her career.
“She’s a driving force for us offensively,” Murry said. “She’s a threat at the plate on the bases.”
Grossman said she plans to major in general business.