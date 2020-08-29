MABANK — The Red & Blue Panthers of Bullard scored a 17-12 win over the Green & White Panthers of Mabank on Friday in a season opening football contest at Panther Stadium.
Bullard took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 32-yard field goal by Christian Moore and a 71-yard TD pass from Blake Blain to Connor Carson. Moore added PAT.
Bullard had a 10-6 lead halftime before Riley Long returned a fumble 25 yards for a TD. Moore’s extra point put Bullard ahead 17-6.
Mabank pulled within 17-12 in the fourth quarter, but Bullard held on for the road win.
Carson led the way with eight catches for 116 yards and the TD. Blain connected on 8 of 17 passing attempts for 118 yards, a TD and an interception.
Blain led Bullard on the ground with 79 yards on nine carries, followed by Landon Wheeler (14-49) and Cooper Callaway (6-15).
Bryce Jewell three catches for 35 yards for Bullard.
Bullard’s home opener is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4 against Caddo Mills. Mabank is scheduled to visit Kemp the same night. Kickoff for both games is 7:30 p.m.
Kemp lost to Palmer 35-7 on Friday, while Caddo Mills defeated Gainesville 42-20.