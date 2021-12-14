WHITEHOUSE — Garrett Nuckolls hit for 23 points and Jeffery Brooks added 17 as the Bullard Panthers defeated the Whitehouse Wildcats 57-50 on Tuesday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
The Wildcats led 17-14 after the first quarter, but Bullard rallied to tie the contest at 23-23 at halftime.
The Panthers forged ahead in the third quarter, taking a 36-32 advantage before closing out the fourth quarter, 21-18.
Keller Smith led the Wildcats with 23 points with Bryson Hawkins hitting for 13. Smith made four 3-pointers in the first quarter and six for the game.
Others scoring for Whitehouse were Decarlton Wilson (5), Jayden Brandon (4), Max Clemons (3) and Dylan Acker (2).
Also scoring for Bullard were Drake Kress (6), Cason Craig (6), Owen Thompson (3) and Hayden Medley (2).
The Panthers (15-2) return to play on Friday, hosting Tyler HEAT at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Wildcats (4-12) slated to play host to Palestine at 7:30 p.m. Friday.