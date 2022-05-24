Bullard and Melissa have both been ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A of the Texas Girls Coaches Association softball rankings all season.
Now, the Lady Panthers and Lady Cardinals will meet in a best-of-three Class 4A Region II final series with a trip to the UIL State Softball Tournament on the line.
The series is scheduled to begin with Game 1 at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Forney High School. Game 2 is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Forney. If a third game is needed, it will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Forney.
Melissa (28-5) is seeking its first trip to the state tournament in program history. Bullard (38-2) is aiming for its second berth overall and second consecutive.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how our kids handled having a target this year,” Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry said. “They have done what we have asked, be humble and stay hungry.”
Bullard is coming off of a regional semifinal sweep of Aubrey — 5-2 and 14-8. Melissa defeated Aubrey, 13-0 and 10-0, in two district meetings.
The Lady Cardinals took an 11-0 win over Pleasant Grove in a one-game playoff in the Class 4A Region II semifinals.
Alex Starr had a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and a walk. Rachael Wells and Bryton Wright both homered for Melissa.
Bullard and Melissa met in a non-district game on March 12 in Melissa. Bullard won 2-1.
In that game, Starr pitched all seven innings and allowed two runs — one earned — on eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Starr also accounted for the only run for the Lady Cardinals with a solo home run.
Hadi Fults pitched five innings in that game, allowing one run on two hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Anistyn Foster pitched the final two innings and allowed one hit with three strikeouts and a walk.
“They make each other better,” Murry said. “We are so blessed to have both of them. They are great teammates and great supporters for each other. They’ve done a great job of handling the responsibility together. I am proud of both of them, and we are fortunate to have them.”
Following that game in March, Melissa lost its next game to Celina in the district opener, 7-6, and then has reeled off 17 straight wins.
Melissa averages 11.6 runs per game, while allowing 1.9 runs per contest. Bullard is averaged 11.1 runs per game and allowing 1.8 runs per game.
“They have a great kid in the circle who is very competitive in the circle,” Murry said. “They have a lineup full of hitters that are really tough outs.
“I think our hitters need to have a great approach in the box. We need to go to work on good pitches and leave anything else alone. If we are able to do that as an offense, I think that will help us set the tone.”
Melissa is coached by former Van head coach Cassie Crabtree. She also spent time as an assistant coach at UT Tyler.
Other regional finals in Class 4A this week are Argyle vs. Iowa Park in Region I, Lake Belton vs. Liberty in Region III and West Columbia vs. Sweeny in Region IV.