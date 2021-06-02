AUSTIN — Standing on Dobrinksi Field on the last day of May, reality had set in for the Bullard Lady Panthers.
Hours and hours of preparation had paid off as Bullard is set to compete in the UIL Softball State tournament for the first time in program history.
“It’s so exciting,” junior outfielder Berlyn Grossman said. “I would have never imagined it, but we’ve worked hard for it. I truly think we deserve it.
“It feels amazing to know that everyone we’ve lost is looking down on us and so proud of us. To do it for them is the best feeling you could ask for.”
On Aug. 14, 2019, Megan Dobrinksi, who was the Bullard head softball coach at the time, passed away after a battle with cancer.
The Lady Panthers’ home field is named in Dobrinski’s honor.
On Jan. 14, Holly Fults — mother of Bullard sophomore Hadi Fults — also passed away after a battle with cancer.
“My mom was my biggest fan,” Fults said. “She never missed a game. I know she’s watching us and keeping us safe and cheering us on and Coach D, as well. I’m happy we can honor them with us playing.”
Bullard (32-5) advanced to the state tournament with a series win over Aubrey — 6-5, 3-4, 12-4 — in the regional finals.
“I think the atmosphere our community has brought all the way back to our second round game with Mabank, I feel like we have played in some pretty big atmospheres already,” Bullard head coach Julie Murry said. “I feel like our kids have learned not to let that overwhelm them. And I hope they will be able to carry that over into this week, because this week can overwhelm average people and above average people, and we don’t want it to overwhelm us.”
Bullard has used a combination of big hitting, solid defense and a pitching duo of Anistyn Foster and Fults to reach this point. But junior third baseman Addison Hooker said there’s another ingredient that’s been pivotal to the Lady Panthers’ success.
“I think we have a special bond,” Hooker said.
Her teammate agreed.
“I would just say our love for each other,” Grossman said. “I can genuinely say I love every single girl on this team.”
Bullard is set to take on Liberty (31-7) in the Class 4A semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Red and Charline McCombs Field on The University of Texas campus.
Liberty is led by Baylor signee Kaci West in the circle. She is 26-4 on the season and also a .434 hitter. Jaylen Prichard leads the Liberty offense with a .497 average.
Foster is 16-1 in the circle this season for Bullard, and Fults is 16-4.
Kaylee Paul leads the Lady Panthers with a .544 average. Grossman is a .515 hitter. Fults has eight home runs and 58 RBIs.
Team members for Bullard are senior Gabby Nichols, freshman Emery Downing, senior Claire Cannon, freshman Anistyn Foster, sophomore Hadi Fults, sophomore Kylie Pate, junior Kaylee Paul, freshman Rylie Jo Garner, freshman Lanie May, junior Addison Hooker, junior Berlyn Grossman, freshman Matti Nix, junior Kenzie King and sophomore Teagan Graul. Coaches are Julie Murry, Marisa Ledkins and Kendell Redd. Also with the Lady Panthers are statistician Emma Lambert, manager Madison Herring, video Libby Eitel and athletic trainers Vanessa Dockter, Jeff Shrode and Valeria Ordonez.
The 4A championship is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. Iowa Park and Corpus Christi Calallen are in the other semifinal.