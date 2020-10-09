BULLARD — Bullard outscored Canton, 41-3, after the first quarter en route to a 41-24 district opening win over the Eagles Friday night at Panther Stadium.
Eyeing a 21-0 deficit entering the second quarter, the Panthers, sparked by quarterback Blake Blain and an intense defense, got in gear to take the District 7-4A Division II lid lifter for both teams.
Bullard improves to 5-2 on the season, while Canton falls to 2-4.
Blain, a junior, passed for 166 yards and three TD passes, while rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns (2 and 8 yards) for the Panthers. Luke Williams rushed for 88 yards and a 17-yard TD.
Blain tossed TD passes to Cameron Baldwin (30 yards), Riley Long (24 yards) and Williams (42 yards). He was 18 of 28 passing attempts. Connor Carson caught seven passes for 47 yards.
The defense was all over the Eagles, if not for a 69-yard pass on the final play of the game, Bullard had held Canton to 144 total yards, 23 rushing. The Panthers sacked Canton QB Jason Brisbois six times, including two each by John Engle, Derek Garces and Bradley Brooks.
Long added an interception and Bryce Jewell recovered a fumble.
Braden Hawkins had an interception for the Eagles.
Brisbois connected on 13 of 21 passing attempts for 190 yards and TD passes to Ja’Braylon Pickens. Chantson Prox had eight catches for 86 yards.
Canton took a 24-21 lead in the third quarter on Nathan Goodson’s 34-yard field goal after a 50-yard kickoff return by Hawkins.
The Panthers then scored the next 20 points for the victory.
Long hauled in a 24-yard TD pass from Blain (Moore PAT) and Williams caught a 42-yard TD from Blain (try for two failed) in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Blain scored from the eight and Ivan Ruiz’s kick made it 41-24.
Canton bolted out to a 21-0 first quarter lead only to see the Panthers tally 21 points of their own in the second quarter for a 21-21 halftime tie.
The Eagles were flying high with three straight TDs to open the game.
Canton used two turnovers to get things going — an interception by Hawkins (who returned the ball to the Bullard 46) and a fumble recovery at the Panther 35.
The first drive was eight plays, topped off by a 13-yard dash by Kam Shaw. Goodson’s kick put the Eagles up 7-0 with 6:28 on the clock.
The second possession took three plays for the TD, a 32-yard pass from Brisbois to Ja’Braylon Pickens. Goodson’s PAT was true and Canton was ahead 14-0 with 4:20 showing.
The third drive for Canton took three plays as well, concluded by a 49-yard TD strike from Brisbois to Pickens again. Goodson’s point-after was good for an Eagle lead of 21-0.
After a three-and-out, Bullard forced the Eagles on a three-and-out after Engle sacked Brisbois.
The Panthers then drove 63 yards in five plays, topped off by Blain’s 2-yard run around right end. Moore’s kick was good and Bullard trailed Canton 21-7 with 8:22 on the clock in the second. The spark on the drive was a 50-yard jaunt by Blain to the 2-yard line.
The Bullard defense stepped up and halted the Eagles on a three-and-out. The Panthers then drove 64 yards on 12 plays as Williams jetted around right end for a 17-yard TD. Ruiz’s PAT brought the Bullard within 21-14 with 1:37 before halftime.
On the kickoff, the Panthers were fired up and had a ferocious tackle on the kickoff, dislodging the ball and Bryce Jewell recovered at the 30. On the next play, Blain threw a perfect pass to an awaiting Cameron Baldwin for the 30-yard TD. Moore’s PAT tied the game at 21-21 with 1:24 on the clock.
Bullard is scheduled to play at Brownsboro on Oct. 16, while Canton has a bye next week.
Notes: Macey Bunger was crowned 2020 Bullard homecoming queen by 2019 queen Jolee Dixon, who is attending Galveston College on a softball scholarship and majoring in general studies. Miss Bunger plans to participate in the Life Blessings Program after high school before going to college. ... Other members of the homecoming court are seniors Kylie Engle and Kyleigh Thornhill. ... Others on the court are freshmen duchesses Addyson Cummings and Carys Gunn; sophomore duchesses Drue Folmar and Zoie Zahirniak; and junior duchesses Josie McClure and Maycie Yates.
--
District 7-4A Division II
Canton 21 0 3 0 — 24
Bullard 0 21 13 7 — 41
First Quarter
CAN — Kam Shaw 13 run (Nathan Goodson kick), 6:28
CAN — Ja’Braylon Pickens 32 pass from Jason Brisbois (Goodson kick), 4:20
CAN — Pickens 49 pass from Brisbois (Goodson), 1:47
Second Quarter
BUL — Blake Blain 2 run (Christian Moore kick), 8:22
BUL — Luke Williams 17 run (Ivan Ruiz kick), 1:37
BUL — Cameron Baldwin 30 pass from Blain (Moore kick), 1:24
Third Quarter’
CAN — FG Goodson 34, 9:21
BUL — Riley Long 24 pass from Blain (Moore kick), 7:49
BUL — Williams 42 pass from Blain (run failed), 2:28
Fourth Quarter
BUL — Blain 8 run (Ruiz kick), 1:35