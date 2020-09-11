BULLARD — After a disappointing home opener last week, the Bullard Panthers were determined to put on a good show for the home folks against Smith County rival Troup.
The Panthers did just that.
Troup scored first and last, but in between it was a Panther avalanche to a tune of 49 straight points on Friday at Panther Stadium. The Panthers scored a 49-14 victory.
The Panthers improve to 2-1 on the season, while the Tigers fall to 1-2.
Troup's Brayden Vess returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a TD and after Grant Baber's PAT, the Tigers led 7-0 with 12 seconds off the clock.
But the Panthers bounced back strong, scoring the final 42 points of the first half.
Bullard's offensive line did a great job providing space for the Panther running backs — Landon Wheeler, Luke Williams, John Engle, Elijah Bohling, Wyatt McCullough, and Hunter Wageley — and time for quarterbacks Cooper Callaway and Blake Blain. Line starters included: Blake Morse, Kade Verden, Peyton Ellis, Aiden Pate and Carson Willborn.
The first Panther drive had one hiccup but Pate received a fumble to keep the march going. Wheeler gained 18 rushing yards and nine yards on a reception on the drive. But near the goal line he had to leave the game after a hit. On fourth down, Cooper kept the ball for a 1-yard dash. John Engle ran in the two-point conversion and Bullard led 8-7 with 7:38 on the clock.
That was the first of six-straight scoring drives for the Panthers. Bullard took over with 52 seconds on the clock in the second quarter after Bryce Jewell recovered a fumble and the Panthers led 42-7 at the half.
Other TDs in the first half were two TDs by Williams (1 and 2 yards), another Callaway 1-yard run, and two TD passes by Blake Blain (23 to Case Bowman and 25 to Cameron Baldwin). Blain added an 8-yard run in the second quarter.
The Bullard defensive line applied pressure all night. The unit included Dylan Lassiter, Wyatt McCullough and Josh Leach.
The Panther linebackers —Engle, Callaway, Williams and Derek Garces — were quick to strike.
Connor Carson, Bryce Jewell, Riley Long and Cameron Baldwin roamed the secondary for Bullard.
Hunter Wageley led Bullard with 75 yards on 11 carries with Blain adding 73 on 10 attempts.
Blain hit on 8 of 11 for 128 yards, while Callaway was 3 of 5 for 40 yards.
In the second half, Bullard's Leach recovered a fumble to halt a Troup drive.
With Troup at the Bullard 6-yard line, Panther Bradley Brooks swiped the ball out of the running back's hands and rumble to the Tiger 47-yard line.
Troup's John Barton recovered a fumble for the Tigers in the second half.
The Tigers scored the final TD when Bracey Cover hauled in a 17-yard pass from Trevor Padia. Cover had six catches for 98 yards. Padia hit on 11 of 18 for 140 yards.
NOTES: Captains for Bullard were: seniors John Engle, Copper Callaway and Bryce Jewell. ... Bullard is scheduled to play host to Rusk on Friday, Sept. 18, while Troup is scheduled to visit Brownsboro the same night. ... Before the game representatives of schools exchange goodwill gifts.
---
Bullard 49, Troup 14
Troup 7 0 0 7 -- 14
Bullard 15 27 7 0 -- 49
First Quarter
TRP — Brayden Vess 70 kickoff return (Grant Baber kick), 11:48
BUL — Cooper Callaway 1 run (John Engle run), 7:38
BUL — Luke Williams 1 run (Ivan Ruiz kick) 4:40
Second Quarter
BUL — Case Bowman 23 pass from Blake Blain (Ruiz kick), 10:22
BUL — Williams 2 run (Ruiz kick), 6:30
BUL — Callaway 1 run (run failed), 2:58
BUL — Cameron Baldwin 25 pass from Blain (Ruiz kick), 1:42
Third Quarter
BUL — Blain 8 run (Ruiz kick), 3:44
Fourth Quarter
TRP —Bracey Cover 17 pass from Trevor Padia (Baber kick), 3:30