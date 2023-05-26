A third consecutive trip to the UIL State Softball Tournament will be on the line on Saturday night when Bullard takes on Liberty in Game 3 of the Class 4A Region III finals.
The game is set for 6 p.m. at Texas A&M’s Davis Diamond in College Station.
Bullard has reached the Class 4A semifinals in each of the past two seasons, and Liberty has won the past two Class 4A championships.
Bullard opened the series with a 5-4 win in nine innings on Wednesday night, and Liberty responded with a 7-1 victory on Thursday.
“Saturday is a whole new day, and we will come out and give them everything we have, for sure,” Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry said following Thursday’s game. “We want to be the best version of who we are.”
Thursday’s loss was the first for Bullard since Feb. 28 when it suffered a 5-3 setback to Rains, which has qualified for the state tournament in Class 3A.
Bullard has used all three of its pitchers — Hadi Fults, Brooklyn Brannen and Anistyn Foster — this series. The entire trio pitched on Wednesday with just Foster and Brannen taking the circle on Thursday. Fults has thrown four innings in the series, allowing three unearned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Brannen has pitched six innings, allowing two runs — one earned — on seven hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Foster has tossed five innings, allowing six runs — five earned — on six hits with three strikeouts and six walks.
Kirstin Malone has a team-high four hits for Bullard (38-4) in the two games. Teagan Graul, Saelyr Hunt, Kamyn Honzell and Dakota Payne all have two hits in the series.
Fults had the walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth in Game 1. She was intentionally walked all four times on Thursday and has been walked six times in the series.
Brookelyn Taylor has thrown all 15.1 innings for Liberty. She has allowed six runs on 14 hits with 11 strikeouts and nine walks.
Texas State commit Bailee Slack and Kennesaw State signee Reese Evans both have four hits in the series for Liberty (35-8). Louisiana-Monroe commit Hollie Thomas has three hits. Taylor added a home run on Thursday.
Aubrey, which Bullard defeated in the regional finals in 2021 and the regional semifinals in 2022, is the only Class 4A team that has punched its ticket to state so far. Aubrey defeated Van Alstyne 7-2 in a one-game playoff on Thursday. The Class 4A state semifinals are set for 4 and 7 p.m. on June 1 at the University of Texas’ Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin. The Class 4A state championship will be played at 10 a.m. on June 3 in Austin.