Any Friday night in a five-team district is important. One victory can get you in the playoffs depending on the outcome of games.
On Friday night, the Bullard Panthers took advantage of the kicking game and came away with a 49-21 district victory.
The first half was a score fest. The Panthers scored 42 points, while the Bears scored 14. Onside kicks and fumbled kicks were the difference in the scoring outputs for both teams.
The Panthers quarterback Blake Blain was involved in 32 of the 42 points scored by Bullard. He passed 19 yards to Riley Long, 42 yards to Case Bowman, 3 yards to Cameron Baldwin, 24 yards again to Long and 34 yards to Connor Carson. To top off his half, he caught a flea flicker two-point conversion from Carson. Christian Moore and Ivan Ruiz alternated kicking extra points.
The Bears moved up and down the field, but were denied twice, deep in Panther territory, with turnovers. Dellis Tate scored from 6 yards out for the first touchdown. He also scored the second touchdown from 3 yards out. Jaxyn Rogers threw to Kyle Nichols for the two point conversion.
Outstanding players defensively in the half, and the game were John Engle and Cooper Callaway for the Panthers. Engle had to have close to 25 tackles on the night. He created havoc all night. Bear defensive linemen Caleb Powell, Alston Williams, and Nichols made some good plays.
The second half was much more subdued. The Panthers scored only once on a short run by Landon Wheeler. Moore kicked the point after.
The Bears score was a 9 yard run by Ty McKenzie. Jorge Vicente kicked the final point. The game ended with a score of 49-21, in favor of Bullard.
Next Friday, the Bears (2-5) will travel to Canton, while Bullard (6-2) hosts Van.