Bullard head coach Barry Gill shouts during a regional quarterfinals girls basketball game at Wagstaff Gymnasium in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. The Bullard Lady Panthers compete in the regional tournament this weekend in Commerce. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

 Chelsea Purgahn

Bullard head girls basketball coach Barry Gill informed the Tyler Morning Telegraph that he will be leaving his post after nine seasons.

Gill has accepted a job at Huckabay ISD to be the athletic director and head girls basketball coach.

In Gill’s nine seasons at Bullard, the Lady Panthers went 260-68. Bullard advanced to the regional tournament twice in 2014-15 and 2015-16. The Lady Panthers won 16 postseason games in nine seasons under Gill and advanced past the bi-district round every year.

From 2014-15 to 2019-20, the Lady Panthers had six consecutive seasons of winning more than 30 games.

“I am proud of the success we had,” Gill said. “I had a lot of great girls who I was able to coach hard and a lot of great parents who let me coach their kids hard. There were a lot of great memories. My time here will never be forgotten.

“I basically raised a family here. The people here have been so wonderful to me and my family. My time here has been wonderful. Leaving definitely comes with mixed emotions.”

Bullard went 23-5 this past season and held opponents to 29.6 points per game.

Before arriving at Bullard, Gill spent several years at Slocum.

Gill now takes over a Huckabay program that has also done a lot of winning. Huckabay, which is located just outside of Stephenville, competes in Class 1A.

Gill said being at a small school and having the ability to work with kids at the junior high level and younger was appealing to him.

Gill and his wife, Kelly, have a daughter, Piper, a freshman; and two sons, Payton, a sophomore and Price, who is in the sixth grade.

 
 

