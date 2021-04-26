Bullard head girls basketball coach Barry Gill informed the Tyler Morning Telegraph that he will be leaving his post after nine seasons.
Gill has accepted a job at Huckabay ISD to be the athletic director and head girls basketball coach.
In Gill’s nine seasons at Bullard, the Lady Panthers went 260-68. Bullard advanced to the regional tournament twice in 2014-15 and 2015-16. The Lady Panthers won 16 postseason games in nine seasons under Gill and advanced past the bi-district round every year.
From 2014-15 to 2019-20, the Lady Panthers had six consecutive seasons of winning more than 30 games.
“I am proud of the success we had,” Gill said. “I had a lot of great girls who I was able to coach hard and a lot of great parents who let me coach their kids hard. There were a lot of great memories. My time here will never be forgotten.
“I basically raised a family here. The people here have been so wonderful to me and my family. My time here has been wonderful. Leaving definitely comes with mixed emotions.”
Bullard went 23-5 this past season and held opponents to 29.6 points per game.
Before arriving at Bullard, Gill spent several years at Slocum.
Gill now takes over a Huckabay program that has also done a lot of winning. Huckabay, which is located just outside of Stephenville, competes in Class 1A.
Gill said being at a small school and having the ability to work with kids at the junior high level and younger was appealing to him.
Gill and his wife, Kelly, have a daughter, Piper, a freshman; and two sons, Payton, a sophomore and Price, who is in the sixth grade.