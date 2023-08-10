BULLARD — Bullard went through some change in the offseason as the Panthers will have just their third head coach since 2010.
After Shannon Wilson’s seven seasons and then six seasons under Scott Callaway, who remains at Bullard as the athletic director, the Panthers will now be under the direction of Colt Bradford, who was Bullard’s defensive coordinator from 2018-22. He was also at Bullard from 2009-16.
“It’s helped a ton that I’ve known these kids since they came to little kid football camp,” Bradford said. “And then they’ve been with me ever since their freshman year. They know what my standard is, and you really have to reach that standard. Don’t lower your standard for anybody.”
The players said the coaching transition was made easier by the fact that it was a familiar face.
“It honestly helped a lot because we were thinking it was going to be a new guy,” senior quarterback Ayden Barrett said. “Once we heard it was him, we were all really happy with that. He’s going to do good things here.”
“I think it’s really good for a lot of the seniors and juniors because we’ve known him since we were freshmen and in eighth grade,” senior offensive lineman Austin Ellis said. “We all trust him, and we know what he’s like.”
“It’s been a lot smoother because he came in, and we knew what he expected when he came in,” senior offensive lineman Cason Craig said. “We got told he was the head coach, and we knew what he wanted to do. We got after it Day 1.”
Taking over at defensive coordinator is Caleb Gibson, who spent last season at Alto but had coached at Bullard in the past.
“We’re going to be a lot more multiple this year,” Bradford said. “Hire people that are better than you, and that’s what I did. Gibby is doing a great job of installing. We’re going to be based out of the same thing, but there’s going to be a whole lot of moving parts with it.”
The Panthers will look to build on an offense that averaged 30.4 points per game last season.
“We just got to keep the momentum we have rolling and work on the fundamentals and fix the things we had problems last year, and we will be good,” senior wide receiver Clifford Douglas III said.
Douglas had 815 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Barrett threw for 2,055 yards and 27 touchdowns. The Panthers also have dynamic running back Quasy Warren, who ran for 818 yards and six touchdowns last season.
The offense will operate behind a strong offensive line that includes Louisiana Tech commit Ellis (6-5, 285) and Craig (6-4, 285).
“We’re going to pound the ball,” Ellis said. “We’re going to run. We’ve got a lot of depth this year. I think we’re going to do a lot better in terms of moving people on the defensive line.”
“I think it’s going to be our line play on both sides of the ball that’s going to make the difference,” Craig said.
Bullard went 3-7 last season with four of the losses coming by one possession.
“We’ve been working this offseason trying to teach them how to finish people off,” Bradford said. “We lost five games in the last two minutes last year. We’ve got to learn how to put people down.”
Bullard will host Mabank in the season opener on Aug. 25.