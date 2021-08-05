After having to take a year off due to COVID-19, the 15th Annual East Texas Kick-Off Luncheon, sponsored by Azalea Orthopedics and Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital, and presented by SPORTyler and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, returned on Thursday at the Green Acres CrossWalk Conference Center.
Players from local high schools and colleges in attendance were All Saints’ Cameron Reid, Arp’s AJ Arrington, Big Sandy’s Jesse Fenwick, Brook Hill’s Nick LaRocca, Bullard’s Kain Williams, Chapel Hill’s Solomon Macfoy, Frankston’s Clayton Merritt, Gilmer’s Jarot Ritter, Grace Community’s Eli Martin, Jacksonville’s Tony Penson, Lindale’s Evan Alford, Longview’s De’Qualin Vaughn, Palestine’s Jarrett Henry, Pine Tree’s Dallas Dixon, Troup’s Kaden Mahoney, Tyler’s Jacob Villela, Tyler Legacy’s Labrendo Flowers, Van’s Luca Kozhev, Whitehouse’s Jaden Brandon, Winona’s Demarquay Ford, Texas College’s Montel Barree and Tyler Junior College’s Mark Patton. There were also coach and administrative representatives from Brownsboro, Bishop Gorman and White Oak.
The Coach Danny Palmer East Texas Team Community Service Award was awarded to Bullard for activities including Touchdown for Cancer, food drives at home football games, Toys for Tots and more.
Palmer, the former Tyler Junior College head football coach, was on hand for the presentation and was joined by Shreveport Evangel head football coach Denny Duron.
“I will always love Tyler Junior College and also John Tyler High School,” Palmer said. “I love Tyler, Texas.”
The guest speaker for Thursday’s event was Stephen Mackey, the founder and CEO of 2Words Character Development.
“We work every day to equip coaches to help their kids connect the dots between sports and life,” Mackey said. “We honestly believe that everything you need to know to be successful in the game of life, you can learn through the game of sports. That happens not because the sport itself is so great, but that happens because there are coaches who invest and their communities support the classroom and the vehicle of athletics, through which then those lessons are taught.
“Today, I think the message is very simple. The lessons we learn through the game of athletics will help you be successful in the game of life, and that everyone is made better for when we invest in that.”
Mackey said 2Words Character Development has recently been named the official character development system of the Texas High School Coaches Association.
The event concluded with the announcement of the 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, which is given to a college football player who was either born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.