BULLARD — Whenever a big defensive play was needed on Friday night, the Bullard Panthers came through.
Rusk may have amassed 312 yards of offense, but the Panther defense forced three turnovers and shut the Eagles out in the second half on the way to a 22-14 victory at Panther Stadium.
Junior Luke Williams was a key component on multiple plays for the Panthers — on both sides of the football.
Williams caught a 2-point conversion pass, scored a rushing touchdown, had a 42-yard fumble return and had the game-sealing interception with 33 seconds left in the game.
“I was just trying to get the win,” Williams said. “That’s all we talked about all week, just finishing it off. I think I did that pretty good. But it was all about them, all about the team.”
“We talk to our kids all of the time, ever through the offseason, through the course of the week and even going into the ball game … there’s going to be one or two, maybe three, plays that are going to determine a win or a loss,” Bullard head football coach Scott Callaway said. “(Luke) stepped up an made a play there. We had a great all-out defensive effort. The kids just made plays when we had to, whether it was breaking on the ball or getting pressure on the quarterback. That’s how you play good defensive football. It takes all 11.”
Bullard went into the locker room having surrendered 243 yards. The Panthers also entered halftime with 15-14 lead.
The Bullard defense limited Rusk to just 69 yards in the final 24 minutes and kept the Eagles off of the scoreboard the rest of the way.
Rusk struck first with a 6-yard pass from Owen McCown to Joseph McGowan on fourth down. Aiden McCown kicked the extra point to five the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 4:07 left in the opening quarter.
The McCown brothers — sons of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown — moved to Rusk a week before the season began after playing for Myers Park High School in North Carolina.
Owen McCown finished 11 of 29 for 92 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 39 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. Aiden McCown made two extra points and had a big pass break up on third down that prevented a probably 82-yard touchdown pass for Bullard. He also intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.
Bullard took the lead in the final minute of the first quarter with a 30-yard pass from Blake Blain to Cameron Baldwin. The snap on the extra point was bobbled, and Blain found Williams for the 2-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead.
Rusk stopped Bullard on fourth down at midfield in the second quarter and capitalized with a 1-yard touchdown run by Owen McCown to go ahead 14-8 with 6:45 on the clock.
Bullard had a quick three-and-out, and Christian Moore booted a 53-yard punt down to the Rusk 14.
The Eagles moved the ball to their own 42-yard line when the Panthers forced a fumble. The ball was scooped up by Williams and returned 42 yards to the end zone to give the Panthers a 15-14 lead with 4:10 left in the half.
Rusk used the running of Owen McCown and Alex Jones to get down to the Bullard 10. The Panther defense answered the call as John Engle recovered the fumble with 18 seconds left.
Neither team was able to score in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Rusk had a fourth and 27 at its own 3. Bryce Lenard’s punt was muffed by Rusk and recovered by the Eagles. However, a penalty on Rusk forced the Eagles to punt again, and Bullard took over at the Rusk 30.
Four plays later, the Panthers added to their lead with a 6-yard touchdown run by Williams with 7:41 remaining to make it 22-14.
Both teams traded punts. Rusk then punted the ball away with 1:32 left, but was able to get the ball back with 1:04 to play as Aiden McCown intercepted a pass and returned it to the Rusk 49. On fourth down, Owen McCown took a shot down the field, and Williams was there for the interception to seal the victory for the Panthers.
Bullard had five sacks in the contest. Wyatt McCullough and Engle both recorded sacks on the opening drive — Engle’s on fourth down. Engle and McCullough also had a sack later in the game, and Riley Long also recorded a sack.
McGowan had four catches for 50 yards for Rusk, and Jones carried the ball 22 times for 152 yards.
Williams carried the ball 12 times for 47 yards for Bullard. Blain had 17 carries for 94 yards and threw the ball for 65 yards.
Bullard (3-1) will travel to Longview next week to take on Spring Hill. Rusk (2-2) will host Brownsboro.
———
Bullard 22, Rusk 14
Rusk 7 7 0 0 — 14
Bullard 8 7 0 7 — 22
First Quarter
R — Joseph McGowan 6 pass from Owen McCown (Aiden McCown kick), 4:07
B — Cameron Baldwin 30 pass from Blake Blain (Luke Williams pass from Blain), :37
Second Quarter
R — Owen McCown 1 run (Aiden McCown kick), 6:45
B — Williams 42 fumble return (Ivan Ruiz kick), 4:10
Fourth Quarter
R — Williams 6 run (Christian Moore kick), 7:41
RUSK BULLARD
First Downs 17 9
Rushes-Yards 42-230 31-147
Passing Yards 92 65
Comp.-Att-Int. 11-29-1 9-20-1
Punts-Ave. 6-32.2 7-38.7
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-56 5-55
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Rusk, Alex Jones 22-152, Owen McCown 14-39, Joseph McGowan 4-20, KT Tilley 2-19. Bullard, Blake Blain 17-94, Luke Williams 12-47, Team 2-(-4).
PASSING — Rusk, Owen MCown 11-29-1 92. Bullard, Blake Blain 9-20-1 65.
RECEIVING — Rusk, Isiah Ward 5-29, Joseph McGowan 4-50, Bryce Lenard 2-12. Bullard, Connor Carson 4-17, Cameron Baldwin 3-35, Riley Long 1-8, Beaux Christian 1-5.