The Bullard Panthers earned a second-consecutive state tournament berth by winning Class 4A Region II on Tuesday at Van Zandt Country Club in Canton.
Bullard, led by the top 10 finishes by Kaiden Schneider and Eli Falls, won with a score of 636. The regional was held on Monday and Tuesday.
Also earning state bids with the Panthers were Longview Spring Hill (652) and Waxahachie Life (656).
Members of the Bullard team include Schneider (5, 77-76—153), Falls (T7, 78-78—156), Kyle Schneider (T12, 79-79—158), Matthew Elliott (T34, 85-88—173) and Grayson Breedlove (T34, 81-92—173).
Spring Hill was led by the sixth-place finish of Luke Hurst (75-79—154).
Others on the Panthers' team are Brennan Ferguson (T19, 83-80—163), Carson Kraus (T25, 86-83—169), Mark French (T25, 80-89—169) and Nick Bodenheimer (T29, 85-87—172).
Medalists advancing were Irving Uplift North Hills Prep's Maddox Burton (68-72—140), Paris' Mason Napier (74-66—140) and Godley's Colin Price (70-76—146).
The Class 4A State Tournament is scheduled for May 9-10 at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, outside of Austin.
---
Class 4A Region II Golf Tournament
April 18-19
Van Zandt Country Club, Canton
Team — 1, Bullard, 315-321—636; 2, Longview Spring Hill, 323-329—652; 3, Waxahachie Life, 322-334—656; 4, Midlothian Heritage, 335-329—664; 5, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 348-322—670; 6, Caddo Mills, 345-334—679; 7, Paris, 348-346—694; 8, Kaufman, 352-348—700; 9, Mabank, 352-355—707; 10, Aubrey, 345-374—719; 11, Van Alstyne, 371-372—743; 12, Kennedale, 403-375—778; 13, Canton, 388-393—781; 14, Carrollton Ranchview, 364-451—915.
Top 10 & Ties Individuals — 1, (tie) Maddox Burton, Irving Uplift North Hills Prep, 68-72—140; Mason Napier, Paris, 74-66—140; 3, Nolan De Los Santos, Waxahachie Life, 73-71—144; 4, Colin Price, Godley, 70-76—146; 5, Kaiden Schneider, Bullard, 77-76—153; 6, Luke Hurst, Spring Hill, 75-79—154; 7, (tie) Grant Brennan, Kennedale, 80-76—156; Nathan Schroeder, Caddo Mills, 77-79—156; Hank Germany, Midlothian Heritage, 76-80—156; Eli Falls, Bullard, 78-78—156.