The Bullard Panthers hosted the Jacksonville Indians in what would be their final dress-rehearsal before opening the regular season next Friday.

Bullard got into the end zone first on their third play with quarterback Blake Blain hitting a receiver for a 70-yard play while the Indians scored on their fourth possession.

Head coach Scott Callaway said the team had quite a few new players and the scrimmage was a great opportunity to look at players and their abilities.

“Being our first scrimmage against an opponent, this gave us as coaches a better evaluation of some kids competing for positions...we have a lot of new Friday night players,” said Callaway.

As for their game opener against Mabank on August 27, Callaway said he will be a factor but the team will be ready.

“Our strategy will be to be in shape of game-like conditions with the Texas heat that first Friday night,” he said. “They are a ball control offense...we need to not execute on offense, but defensively also.”

The Jacksonville Indians will travel to Crandall for their game opener next Friday night.

 
 

