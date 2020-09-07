Every high school football team hopes to play for 16 weeks.
The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders are no different.
And as they wrapped up the opening practice of the 2020 season with conditioning work, they sprinted the field 16 times — one for each week of the season.
Under new head coach Joe Willis, who has a state championship to his name as a head coach, the Red Raiders are preparing to be champions from day one.
“We’re all hungry,” senior defensive end Garfield Lawrence said. “We’re all trying to be state champions. We’re all striving to be the best.”
“I saw a lot of energy,” Willis said. “That didn’t surprise me, because we’ve had a lot of energy the last few weeks when we’ve been working out. We had a good two-and-a-half hour practice. We finished with a good conditioning test, and we had a lot of guys complete that because they’ve already paid the price and gotten themselves in good shape and ready to play this year.”
With no contact allowed until Saturday, the early stages of practice are about conditioning and learning.
Receivers were running routes and catching passes from the quarterbacks, offensive linemen were working on footwork, and defensive players were getting in the correct positions so that they are prepared when the action ramps up later in the week.
“Right now, it’s just basically conditioning and how many reps we can get in full speed,” Willis said. “It’s no contact at this point. We will find out a whole lot more on Saturday when we do go to full contact drills. And really, that’s where our real evaluation begins.”
Senior quarterback Trent Adams said he’s watched games online such as Gladewater versus Gilmer and Pleasant Grove versus Argyle the first two weeks, but now he’s ready to get out there and lead his team onto the field.
“This is what we’ve been waiting for since the spring,” Adams said. “It’s been exciting to watch some football, but it makes me want to get out there that much more to compete.”
“The more we wait, the more anticipation we have to get to play the game,” senior tight end/receiver George Bergfeld said. “Being a senior, this is our last ride, so you’ve got to give it your best.”
The Red Raiders return a lot of starters on offense, but receiver is one area where they’re looking to fill some holes and gain some experience.
“Some of those guys did play on the varsity last year, but didn’t get a lot of reps,” Willis said. “Out here in practice, we’re going to chart them and film them. We will be able to go in and watch the film and count how many drops they have and all of that stuff. Our guys this summer did a really good job of putting themselves in a position where they can compete, and we’ve got a good competition going on there right now. That’s what I’m most excited about.”
The Red Raiders will scrimmage at Nacogdoches on Sept. 17. The season opener is Sept. 25 against Lufkin at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.