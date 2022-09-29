Bryan Baker held off Stephen Bryant to capture The Cascades Men's Club Golf Championship held recently at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
Elizabeth Tallent won The Cascades Ladies Club Golf Championship.
Baker opened the tournament with a 65 in the first round and then held off Bryant to win by a stroke in the tourney held from Sept. 16-18.
Baker had a three-round total of 206. After his opening 65, Baker followed with rounds of 68 and 73.
Bryant finished with a 207 with rounds of 70-68-69. Taking third was Dayton Cargill with a 214 (70-70-74).
Tallent won the Ladies Club Championship with a 147, held on Sept. 21-22. She had scores of 74 and 73 to take the title.
Ella McGaughey was the low net champion with a 143 (67-76).
Taking the Senior Ladies Club Championship was Beth Davis (92-94—186). The Senior Ladies Low Net Club Champion was Anne Watson (75-74—149).
Cascades Men's Club Championship
Date: Sept. 16-18
The Cascades Golf & Country Club, Tyler
Championship Flight — Bryan Baker, 65-68-73—206; Stephen Bryant, 70-68-69—207; Dayton Cargill, 70-70-74—214; Tyler Dunlap, 70-72-74—216; Adam Renfroe, 77-71-71—219; Seth Murphy, 75-74-70—219.
President’s Flight — Colt Nitschke, 78-72-72—222; Todd Crouch, 77-74-74—225; Eric Ladwig, 82-71-73—226; Kent Lambeth, 79-71-77—227; Colby Nix, 80-72-75—227; Mark Gatlin, 83-74-77—234; Winn Galyean, 76-79-79—234.
First Flight — Kyle Rutherford, 74-75—149; Thomas Beynon, 78-74—152; Jim Baldwin, 78-76—154; David Jones, 79-78—157.
Second Flight — Victor Davis, 84-80—164; Dan Manteuful, 79-86—165; Randy Helfer, 86-81—167; David G'Sell, 80-89—169
Third Flight — Eddie Baker, 82-85—167; Peter Sirianni, 84-86—170; Bobby Stark, 85-85—170; Cliff McCoy, 82-92—174.
Fourth Flight — Randy Maxey, 79-73—152; Charles Funk, 85-79—164.