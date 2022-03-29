Brownsboro won its first state girls basketball title in school history, capturing the Class 4A crown.
Two key players for the Bearettes were Paris Miller and Mekhayia Moore, who both earned all-state honors in Class 4A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Winnsboro’s Faith Acker and Faith Sechrist earned all-state honors in Class 3A. Malakoff freshman Hillary Dawson and Edgewood’s Clara Pool were also selected in 3A.
Martin’s Mill’s Jada Celsur was selected in Class 2A. Douglass’ Mariah Neal was also an all-state selection in 2A.
Neches freshmen Sealy Hines and Aubrey Kincade were both selected in Class 1A.
Several area players also received all-region honors.
In Class 6A Region II was Tyler Legacy’s Aaliyah Campbell.
In Class 5A Region II was Mount Pleasant’s Paris Beard.
In Class 4A Region II were Brownsboro’s Paris Miller and Mekhayia Moore, Lindale’s Marley Keith and Gilmer’s Madyson Tate.
In Class 3A Region II were Winnsboro’s Faith Acker, Reese Lindley and Faith Sechrist, Mineola’s Mylee Fischer, Gladewater’s Jakiyah Bell, Edgewood’s Kaley Nicholson, Clara Pool and Tristan Smith.
In Class 3A Region III were Malakoff’s Hillary Dawson, Kyiah Hicks, Mia Jackson, Nacogdoches’ Central Heights’ Na’Kaylyn Wells and Pollok Central’s Brenom Brown.
In Class 2A Region III were Martin’s Mill’s Mattie Burns, Jada Celsur and Kate Lindsey, LaPoynor’s Kitty Eldridge and Markayla Hurd, Douglass’ Mariah Neal and Josie Watson, Timpson’s McKenna Wynn and Tenaha’s Tiyanna Dagley and Lataejha Steadman.
In Class 1A Region IV were Neches’ Sealy Hines, Aubrey Kincade and Kacie Trimble, Wells’ Heaven Trapp and Chireno’s Jessie Durrett, Alaina Goodwin and Saylor Holloway.