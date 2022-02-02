BROWNSBORO — Brownsboro’s Emma Barrentine signed to play softball for Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, on Wednesday.
“Just as soon as I walked on to the campus, it was beautiful,” Barrentine said. “And as soon as I met the coach, we just clicked. I knew that’s where I wanted to go.”
Barrentine, a pitcher and third baseman, was only able to play half of her junior season due to injury. She hit .447 with 21 hits, one home run and nine RBIs. In the pitching circle, she had a 2.64 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 47.2 innings.
“They’re getting a competitor,” Brownsboro head softball coach Bryan Lovett said. “She’s a perfectionist. She’s passionate about the game and how she plays. She’s also a great teammate. I feel like they’re very lucky to get a kid like this.”
Barrentine said she prides herself on working hard but that getting to play in college makes it all worth it.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “All the hard work I put in, all the plans I had to cancel and things I had to put aside so I could play softball, it’s finally all paid off.
“I’m definitely a hard worker. I’m also always mentally checked in during games. I think that will really help me at the next level.”
Barrentine said she plans to major in kinesiology and wants to be a coach.