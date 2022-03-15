Former Brownsboro High School standout Damien Thompson is headed overseas to play professional football.
Thompson will play for the Debrecen Gladiators in Debrecen, Hungary.
“It’s a surreal feeling,” Thompson said. “I don’t even know the level of excitement. I’m too excited, but also nervous. You see the things going on in the world, so it makes you a little nervous, but I’m excited to go.
“I’ve always dreamed of one day being a professional football player. I remember watching Adrian Peterson as a kid and wanted to be like him one day. As I grew up, I decided I wanted to be like me one day, to be the best me.”
Thompson ran for 575 yards and five touchdowns on 125 carries for the Bears as a senior in 2014. When he finished his high school career, he started working in the prison system.
He eventually played at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before returning to Texas.
Thompson said he began working out at APEC and was offered a contract to play in a league in Florida, but that fell through due to COVID-19.
Thompson continued to work out with Ross Cooper.
“I’ve been working out with him multiple times a week after I get off from my job at FedEx. We’ve been working on everything, and he’s been breaking the game down for me and working with me as an athlete.
“He kind of made this happen for me. He will say I made it happen because I put in the work. But I didn’t have the big college experience, and I always knew I wanted to be a professional football player one day. I just kept working.”
Thompson flew out to join his new team on Tuesday afternoon. The Gladiators will scrimmage later in the week before opening the season on April 1.
Thompson said he’s never been out of the country with Miami and Las Vegas being his farthest destinations.
Thompson will play wide receiver and safety in Hungary.
“I’ll bring dominance and power,” Thompson said. “I’ve been watching a lot of film. A lot of people haven’t seen me in action in about five years. I’ve changed as an athlete and a person. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. As a receiver, I want to be that go-to guy. Playing safety will be interesting because linebacker was my main position. I just have to be quick on my feet and ready to catch balls.”
Debrecen is coached by Ty Rogers, who was recently coaching in Frisco.
“I wasn’t sure about going out of the country because of my son, but Coach Ross Cooper knew Coach Rogers, who just went over there, so his connection with him and my connection with Coach Ross Cooper helped make this happen,” Thompson said.
Thompson said he wants this to be a reminder to the next generation of East Texas athletes that there’s always time to achieve your dreams if you put in the work.
“I’ve been working for this for more than six years,” Thompson said. “There are times I wanted to quit and give up, but I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this. Utilize the time you’re given, because you’re not always promised tomorrow. Hopefully motivate someone else to chase their dreams.”
Thompson said he will be documenting his experience of playing professional football in Hungary on his YouTube channel: DThomp.