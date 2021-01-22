BROWNSBORO — Brownsboro finished the first round of District 14-4A play with a 48-39 win over rival Van on Friday night.
The game was originally supposed to be played to open district play but was postponed due to COVID-19.
With the score at 7-5 early, Brownsboro got a 3-pointer from Michael Fitzgerald and a jumper by Malik English to stretch the lead. Brownsboro led 14-8 after the first quarter.
With Brownsboro leading 19-14 later in the second quarter, Hayden Woods connected on a floater, and freshman Gekyle Baker made two free throws to give the Bears a 23-14 lead at halftime.
Aiden Carter came out of the locker room firing for the Vandals. He hit a three from the corner and then drilled a stepback jumper to cut the score to 23-19. Brownsboro’s Baker and Van’s KD Erskine traded buckets before Brownsboro went on a 9-0 run, capped by an offensive rebound and 3-pointer from Baker. The freshman finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Van ended the quarter on an 80 run to cut the score to 34-29.
A 5-0 Vandal run in the fourth quarter made the score 38-36, but the Bears used free throws to score 10 straight and put the game away.
English led all scorers with 14 points and five assists for Brownsboro (8-6, 3-2)
Erskine had a team-high 11 points for Van (6-10, 1-4).
The two teams will meet again on Tuesday in Van.
GIRLS
Kentoya Woods had a double-double in the first half as the No. 10 Brownsboro Bearettes rolled to a 65-26 win over Wills Point on Friday night.
Woods had 15 points and 15 rebounds in the first 24 minutes of action. She finished with 17 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks.
Brownsboro jumped out to an 8-0 lead and led 22-5 after the first quarter.
The Bearettes led 46-9 at halftime and 56-17 after three quarters.
Paris Miller scored 14 points on her birthday. Mekhayia Moore, Tori Hooker and freshman Khayla Garrett all added 7 points.
Kinley Collins led Wills Point (10-11, 0-7) with 7 points.