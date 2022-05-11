BROWNSBORO — Khyra Garrett is getting ready for her third state competition, and she is still just a sophomore.
Garrett made it to the state track and field meet as a freshman, placing sixth in the high jump with a height of 5-2.
Garrett is a member of the Brownsboro Bearettes basketball team, which won the first state title in program history. Garrett had seven points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists in the Class 4A championship game — a 50-49 victory by Brownsboro over Hardin-Jefferson.
Now, Garrett is headed back to the UIL State Track and Field Championships Thursday through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
“Khyra is an extremely hard worker,” Brownsboro track and field coach Ryan Hood said. “She’s a great kid, and she will come out here and work until she absolutely can’t anymore.”
Garrett is going in the high jump again after clearing 5-4 at regionals. She has a personal record of 5-5.
“I’m excited, because I have improved since last year, and I feel like I can do better this year,” Garrett said.
“She’s had a really good year,” Hood said. “She’s PRed three different times throughout the year. Her PR last year was 5-2. I feel like she’s on the right path to PR again on the biggest stage. That’s what we’re excited to see. The bigger the level of competition, usually the higher she rises, so we’re excited to see what she’s going to do down there with girls that can jump like she can.”
Garrett is scheduled to compete at 9 a.m. Thursday.