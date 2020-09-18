BROWNSBORO — After having their third football game canceled, the Brownsboro Bears scheduled a private school DasCHE from the Metroplex.
The Bears’ homecoming was a spectacular 55-16 victory over the homeschool squad from Cedar Hill.
“Our guys had fun tonight because they got to play. All this rescheduling has our players and coaches not knowing when or who we’ll play,“ Bears coach Greg Pearson said.
The first half started out as a blowout with the Bears scoring 27 first-period points. The only blemish was a blocked extra point returned by Andrew Harper for two points.
The Bears’ Ja’tavian Sessions scored two touchdowns on runs of two and five yards. Kyle Nichols ran 15 yards for another touchdown. Marcos Molina and Shayden Jennings scored the other two touchdowns. Molina ran it in from 15 yards out and Jennings sprinted 61 yards. Jorge Vicenté kicked four extra points to up the Bears score to 34.
Harper was a one-man wrecking crew for the Spartans. He scored on defense for two points. He threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Vince Minotti. He also intercepted a Bear pass and returned it 36 yards for a TD to end the scoring at halftime with the Bears ahead 34-16.
Outstanding players going into halftime we’re Harper for the Spartans and Nichols, Ty McKenzie and Mickey Ray for the Bears.
The second half started off with a fine defensive stop for the Bears. Then McKenzie broke off a 49-yard burst for six points. Vicenté kicked the point after, and it was turn out the lights at 41-16.
Dellis Tate got into the scoring act for the Bears. He scooted 14 yards for the touchdown. Vicenté added the extra point for a 48-16 lead. The final score of the night was a 79-yard scamper for the Bears. Payton Stephenson, who was a stalwart on defense all night, put on the jets and outran everyone to paydirt. Vicenté kicked his seventh extra point making the final score 55-16.
The Bears (2-2) travel to Rusk next Sept. 25.