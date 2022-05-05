DALLAS — Brownsboro took a 1-0 series lead in its Class 4A bi-district baseball series with Sunnyvale by grabbing a 4-2 victory on Thursday night at Joan & Andy Horner Ballpark on the campus of Dallas Baptist University.
Brownsboro had three hits in the first inning, but a double play by the Sunnyvale defense helped keep the Bears off of the board.
The Raiders had two runners reach with one out in the bottom half of the inning, but Ryan Padgett got the next two batters to fly out to Jackson Epperson in left field to end the inning.
The Bears then scored three runs in the second inning. Landen Hatton had a two-run double, and Lane Epperson had an RBI fielder’s choice to put the score at 3-0. Sunnyvale made a pitching change in the inning as Brantly Baker was pulled after 1.2 innings. Grayson Brown took over on the mound.
Padgett retired the Raiders in order in the second and third innings.
Brownsboro added to its lead in the fifth inning. Brice Hudler and Jackson Epperson started off the frame with consecutive singles. Hudler scored on a sacrifice fly by Jaxyn Rogers to take a 4-0 lead.
Sunnyvale picked up a run apiece in the fifth and sixth innings. Jason Barrera had an RBI fielder’s choice in the fifth, and Tris DeRicco had an RBI single in the sixth.
Padgett pitched six innings for Brownsboro, allowing two runs on four hits with no strikeouts, two walks and a hit by pitch. Cooper Schock came in to close out the seventh with a perfect frame.
Brown came in to pitch 4.1 innings for Sunnyvale (16-11), striking out two batters. Jackson Smith pitched the seventh inning.
Hatton led the Bears (19-8) with three hits. Hudler and Aiden Green each had two hits.
Game 2 of the series is at 7 p.m. Friday back at Dallas Baptist. Game 3 will be Saturday at Dallas Baptist at a time to be announced, if necessary.