BULLARD — The rainy day weather seemed to hype up both the Brownsboro Bears and the Guard of Brook Hill. When all the shouting was done at the Brook Hill Homecoming, the Bears came out victorious 43-33.
Bears head coach Lance Connot stated, ”Boy did we ever need this victory. We just want to keep on improving and be our strongest during district.”
The first half started with a Bears defensive stop. Then Brownsboro drove it right down the field with a combination of runs and passes. The clincher was a seven-yard pass from Jaxyn Rogers to Dylan Downey for the Bears first touchdown. Jorge Vicente kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead at 5:06 in the first quarter.
The Bears stopped the Guard on the next possession and their drive was stopped on the Brook Hill 14-yard line. Vicente proceeded to kick a 31-yard field goal for a Bears lead of 10-0.
Brook Hill took the kickoff and scored its first touchdown at the start of the second quarter. Nick LaRocca ran it in from the eight-yard line. The Guard ran a trick play for the tw- point conversion. Felipe Tristan scored the two points to cut the Bears lead to 10-8.
On the ensuing kickoff, Landon Hayter scooted 78 yards for the touchdown. Vicente kicked the extra point, and the Bears led 17-8.
Not to be outdone the Guard scored another touchdown within minutes. LaRocca sprinted 39 yards, and Josh Collins kicked the PAT. The Bears led 17-15.
Brownsboro took two plays and hit paydirt again. Rogers threw the pigskin to Gekyle Baker, and 84 yards later, the Bears had another touchdown. Vicente’s kick made the score 24-15.
The third quarter was chock full of defensive plays. Von Dawson, Brook Hill defensive back, got his second interception of the night, and the Bears’ Aiden Green took down an interception himself. Both teams had opportunities to score, but were turned away.
In the final seconds of the quarter, Collins kicked a 27-yard field goal for the Guard. The score tightened up to 24-18, in favor of the Bears.
The Bears came right back with a great drive and another touchdown. Kyle Nichols bulled in from three yards out. The try for two points was stymied and the Bears led 30-18.
After stopping Brook Hill on downs, Rogers hit Baker with a 14-yard touchdown. Vicente’s kick made the score 37-18. If you thought that clinched it, you were so wrong. Tristan took the kickoff 75 yards for Brook Hill, and Collins’ kick upped the score to 37-25.
After an onside kick attempt failed, Brownsboro answered right back. Nichols went 57 yards for his second touchdown. The score increased to 43-25, Bears.
Brook Hill got one more score with about three minutes to go. Jack Jordan passed 13 yards to Noah Langemeir for the touchdown. Jordan hit Grayson Murray for two points, and a final score of 43-33.
The outstanding defensive players for the Bears were Nichols, Lane Epperson, and Tanner Ackerman. The Guard had strong play from Dawson, Tristan,and Colton Richards. Nichols and LaRocca both had outstanding rushing games for their respective teams.
On a side note, the Homecoming went off extremely smooth. The Brownsboro Golden Girls drill team put on quite a show at halftime.
The Bears (2-3) start district at home against Mexia next week. Brook Hill(3-2) has their open date.