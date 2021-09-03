BROWNSBORO — How ]bout them Bears. The Fairfield Eagles were no match for the Brownsboro Bears in Bears Stadium Friday night as the Bears won 31-28.
“Oh what a game. We sure needed this first win," BB coach Lance Connet said. "We kind of let up in the second half, but really stepped it up at the end. I hope all our wins are not this nerve wracking, but boy how good does a win feel."
The first half was an offensive explosion. The Bears scored 31 points and the Eagles countered with 14. The Bears started off with a 30-yard field goal from Jorge Vicente. The Eagles took one play and countered with a 65-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Garcia. He also kicked the extra point to make the score 7-3.
After the Eagles' score it was pretty much all Brownsboro. Vincent Chancellor caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jaxyn Rogers and Vicente made the first of four pat kicks. Landon Hayter caught a 61-yard touchdown pass from Rogers. Vicente added on the extra point.
Gekyle Baker caught two touchdown passes from Rogers of 55 and 75 yards. Vicente’s two kicks gave the Bears a 31-7 lead. Fairfield’s Garcia ran one in from 82 yards with only a minute to go in the half and Eli Castillo kicked the PAT for a halftime score of 31-14.
The second half was a combination of defensive stands and the running attack of the Eagles. The Bears didn’t score anymore but defended their goal line like obsessed Bears defending their cubs.
Kaden Crawford scored a 25-yard touchdown run, but the extra point failed. Braiden Barrett also scored on a four-yard run for Fairfield, anD Eli Martin ran in the two-point conversion. The score was now 31-28.
Four different times the Eagles took it deep in Bears territory only to be turned away. The final straw was a fumble recovery from Aidan Hardin, and there was dancing on the field.
Outstanding players for the Eagles were defensive stalwart Hayden Braswell, who seemed to be in on every Fairfield tackle. Also the stable of running backs led by Garcia, Martin, Barrrett, and JaYlyn Daniels. The Bears countered defensively with Hardin, Lane Epperson, and Tanner Ackerman. Offensively, Rogers had four touchdown passes, and the three receivers, Baker, Chancellor, and Hayter,had huge games.
The Bears travel to Sunnyvale next week. The Eagles go play the Hornets in Athens.